Panini America Releases First NFL Trading Cards of Matthew Golden, Quinn Ewers
For card collectors and Texas Longhorns fans alike eager to get their hands on rookie cards for 2025 draftees, the wait is over.
Panini America has officially launched the first ever NFL Instant cards featuring former Longhorns Matthew Golden and Quinn Ewers in their professional colors.
The specific cards, which range in price from $9.99 and up depending on the card’s variation, will be on sale until May 24 at 3 p.m. ET. Cards will be shipped within 20-25 business days after the ordering window expires.
The fact that these cards are short-printed and therefore limited could add to their value down the road, especially if the players represented on the cards wind up having successful or significant NFL careers.
This release follows the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, which took place in Los Angeles from May 14-17. Listed as “RPS First Look” cards, the “RPS” acronym stands for “Rookie Premiere Signature.”
The NFL selected 42 players from the 2025 draft to attend the rookie premiere, based on factors like college performance, draft status, position and marketability. Golden and Ewers’ selection means that the NFL saw them as valuable in terms of these markers, and Panini America’s creation of these cards freezes this moment of their careers.
Panini America is the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, along with the official trading card partner of the NFL. Ewers and Golden officially having NFL Instant cards through Panini helps signify their transitions to their respective NFL teams and the start of professional careers.
The Green Bay Packers selected Golden at No. 23 overall in the first round of the NFL draft, and Ewers was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the draft.
While they have yet to play in their first NFL games for these teams, having cards in their new jerseys helps demonstrate the journeys that these players are on. Depending on how their NFL careers start to play out, fans could have several opportunities to purchase different cards containing Golden, Ewers and other Longhorns from this draft class throughout their tenures.