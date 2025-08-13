Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Prediction on Arch Manning's Impact
Arch Manning is only a few weeks away from his college football debut as the full-time starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. The nation's most highly anticipated player entering the 2025 season, one collge football analyst continues to say he is going to be generational.
"[Manning] is going to be the most dynamic quarterback we have seen, perhaps, in a generation," ESPN's Paul Finebaum said via Instagram.
Paul Finebaum Continues his Offseason Support of Arch Manning
Finebaum is well-known among college football fans as the SEC conference's most ardent supporter. Year in and year out, Finebaum praises SEC teams and their capabilities of winning a national championship, especially when compared to the Big Ten.
Heading into the 2025 season, Finebaum has been particularly fond of one team and one quarterback: the Longhorns and Manning. Throughout this past offseason, Finebaum has said that he believes Texas will be this season's national champions and that Manning will be the key to a title run.
Last week, when Finebaum was on ESPN's Get Up, he also made it clear what Manning's chances are of winning a Heisman.
“You know what the answer is,” Finebaum said, per On3. “It’s Arch Manning. Here’s why. It’s not because I’m in love with the guy, it’s because he’s going to win that first game on the biggest stage in college football this year, and all of a sudden, it’s going to go from Arch Mania to it’s going to transcend the sport of college football.”
The game Finebaum is referring to is the Longhorns' week one matchup against No. 3 Ohio State to kick off the 2025 season. Perhaps Texas's most difficult matchup of the season, it could establish early who this year's top title contender will be. Manning will take the field for the first time as a full-time starter with a new-look Texas offense.
When Quinn Ewers was the quarterback of Texas last season, he had an explosive offense to work with, with two top-tier receivers in Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, as well as tight end Gunnar Helm. Golden, Bond and Helm have now all departed the Longhorns, and Manning will instead have Ryan Wingo as his wide receiver one and Jack Endries as his go-to tight end.
Wingo should be expected to break out in his new role as the Longhorns' top receiver, recording 472 yards on 29 receptions, with two touchdowns last season as a true freshman. Endries is also expected to do well, reeling in the third most receiving yards by a tight end in the ACC last season, before transferring to Texas from Cal in the offseason.
Manning will have a chance to prove Finebaum right on August 30th when the Longhorns travel to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.