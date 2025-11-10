Paul Finebaum Makes His Case for the Texas Longhorns To Make the CFP
The Texas Longhorns got the chance to sit back this weekend, with their second bye week of the season coming at the perfect time for Texas, allowing some of their key players to get back healthy and ready to go for the final stretch of the season.
The Longhorns will have to be ready to fire on all cylinders out of the break as they head up to Athens to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs under the lights in a matchup that holds extra weight from last season, where the teams met twice.
And then adding on this season's stakes, with both teams still battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff. For Georgia, a win likely solidifies their spot in the Playoff; for Texas, a win should increase their chances tenfold. One top college football analyst makes the argument for Texas's postseason chances, even if they were to lose in Athens over the weekend.
Paul Finebaum Makes Case for the Longhorns making the College Football Playoff
As an appearance on The Matt Barrie Show, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum explained how the Longhorns could still earn a spot in this year's College Football Playoff with a 9-3 record. Finebaum highlighted the season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies, and the weight of playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in week one could bring in the committee's decision.
“Let’s say Texas loses at Georgia. Then, they find the final game of the season is at home against what will likely be an undefeated Texas A&M team. So, should they get that win and finish 9-3, I think you’re going to have to have a serious argument that they have a spot in there,” Finebaum said. “… You’ll have to factor in that Ohio State game, and that could, that could give them a kick."
As Finebaum mentioned, the Longhorns stare down the barrel of a rough final three-game stretch of this season. Beginning with traveling on the road to take on a top-five team in the country, in Georgia, after they come off a dominating 41-21 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The same Mississippi State team that took the Longhorns to overtime.
Followed by a two-game home stand against rivals to end the season, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 22, which continues to struggle this season, even after firing head coach Sam Pittman.
Texas will then end the season taking on Texas A&M, which, if last season's renewal of the Lone Star Showdown was any indication of the passion still left in the rivalry, Darrell K. Royal Stadium will be alive the day after Thanksgiving.
If Finebaum's scenario plays out and the Longhorns stumble against Georgia this weekend. Followed by taking care of business against the Razorbacks, but end the regular season defeating what would likely be a top-three team in the country in the Aggies. With the resume the Longhorns would have, compared to the other teams vying for the at-large CFP bids, it would be difficult to keep Texas out.