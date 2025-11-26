Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Making Strong Push for 4-Star Offensive Tackle

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are battling with a fellow SEC member for an elite offensive line piece.

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns are currently involved in a two-team recruiting battle for one of the best offensive tackles in the 2026 class. Brysten Martinez, a 6-foot-5, 285 tackle from Gonzales, Louisiana, was in attendance for Texas' 52-37 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Austin last weekend.

On3 Rivals reported that Martinez is currently weighing his options when it comes to making a final decision. The 2026 offensive lineman is currently committed to LSU, but was impressed by the Longhorns' offense when he saw them in person on Saturday.

While some recruitment races feature a variety of teams, this one is said to be a two-party competition. Martinez's commitment could also depend on who the Tigers hire as their next head coach.

How the Longhorns Helped Their Case in the Win Over Arkansas

While Martinez declared his commitment to LSU very early on in the recruiting process, Texas' win over the Razorbacks may have "reopened" his recruitment. The Longhorns put up nearly 500 yards of total offense on their way to 52 points against Arkansas' defense.

It definitely helps that quarterback Arch Manning had a career day with Martinez in attendance. Before this month, Martinez and his family hadn't visited a school outside the state of Louisiana.

When the Tigers took on the Razorbacks only two weeks ago, it took a touchdown in the fourth quarter for LSU to come away with the 23-22 win. The contrast in how each team performed has been noticeable with the young offensive lineman now weighing his recruitment options.

Martinez visiting Texas twice in the same month shows a genuine interest in the program. While LSU may still be the front-runner, the gap appears to be closing with each passing day. Since the 2026 graduate is expected to commit next week, each team's performance this coming weekend could play a major factor in his decision.

The Longhorns Could Make Things Interesting With a Win on Friday

On Friday night, No. 16 Texas and No. 3 Texas A&M will matchup in what could be the game of the year. Not only will the ranked matchup be one of the only football games on television, but it could have major implications on the college football playoff standings.

While the Longhorns still need some help if they want to make it back to the college football playoff, beating an undefeated Aggies team certainly helps their case. If Texas can pull off an upset at DKR on Friday, Martinez's recruitment could swing in favor of the Longhorns, no matter how LSU performs against No. 8 Oklahoma.

