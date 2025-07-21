Texas Longhorns' Andrew Mukuba Signs Rookie Deal With Eagles
The Texas Longhorns had 12 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, their most in one year since the draft moved to a seven-round format in 1994. Almost three months later, they are all finally under contract.
Former Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba - whom the Philadelphia Eagles selected at No. 64 overall, the final pick of the second round - finally signed his rookie deal on Monday. Mukuba becomes the latest second-round pick to sign his rookie deal after a lengthy standoff over the guaranteed money in their contracts. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins, another former Longhorn, broke the seal last week, and many other players have followed suit in the days since.
Mukuba, 22, will have to work for snaps in the Eagles' stacked secondary, but they believe he can be a key part of their success.
Eagles Exec Expects Andrew Mukuba to be Impact Player
Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby sung Mukuba's praises around the time of the NFL Draft, a great sign ahead of his rookie season.
"Great athlete, really smart player, this guy can absolutely cover," Halaby said. "I think that is what jumps off the tape when you watch Andrew play. He's a guy who can match receivers, he can match tight ends – he is wired athletically in terms of his anticipation to really match routes one-on-one. When you ask him to play in the deep part of the field, he sees the full field, he plays with great vision and awareness, and processes at a really high tempo. That is a really unusual skill that he has. When he has an opportunity to get the ball, he gets the ball. This guy finds the ball.
"People have talked about him in the run game, and when we watch him, we see a guy who wants to be physical, who wants to tackle, who wants to get off blocks, who wants to find the ball. I think he can do all those things. We are getting a really smart, ball-aware player who we feel is going to impact the game in all phases. He's fun to watch – he has the instinctual processes that are really hard to teach, so that's a really good base to build off of."
Mukuba spent only one season with the Longhorns after four years at Clemson, but he absolutely made the most of it. The Zimbabwe native, who moved to Austin at nine years old, racked up 69 tackles (four for loss), seven pass breakups and five interceptions - tied for the most on the team. He was a third-team All-SEC selection.
Now, Mukuba will look to prove himself to the Eagles just as he did with the Longhorns.