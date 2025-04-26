Philadelphia Eagles Select Texas Longhorns DB Andrew Mukuba in NFL Draft
With the No. 64 pick in the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have selected Texas Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba.
The reigning Super Bowl champions made Mukuba the final pick of the second round as he will join a secondary that added Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean through the draft last offseason.
The former Clemson transfer who transferred to Texas last offseason as he wanted to play his senior season back in his hometown of Austin, now knows his next destination. And unlike most former transfers, Mukuba found success with both of the schools he played for during his four-year college career.
As a true freshman he was a Freshman All-American, third-team All-ACC, and the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year award winner. He did so after playing 13 games totaling 47 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery.
That early production would carryover to his final two seasons as a Tiger, as he finished his time at Clemson with 143 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, 16 passes defended, and a interception.
Then came his lone season as a Longhorn, where Mukuba not only started but played a key role in a Texas secondary that was among the best in the nation against the pass. Mukuba started in all 15 of his appearances last season, where he totaled 69 tackles, four for a loss, five interceptions, and seven passes defended.
That all came while playing in a traditional safety pairing alongside Michael Taaffe, which was a key contrast from his time at Clemson. Mukuba played the majority of his snaps with the Tigers in the slot as a nickel corner. That versatility is something he feels separates him from the other safeties in the class.
"I feel like my versatility speaks for itself, ..." Mukuba said when speaking to the media after Pro Day. "(Teams have) seen a lot of what they needed to see. I feel like I put a lot of good stuff on tape that they can see, I mean, I'm pretty sure everybody was aware what I can do."