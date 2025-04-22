Steve Sarkisian Compares Texas Freshman Jonah Williams to MLB Superstar
Spring practice is nearly over for football head coach Steve Sarkisian and company, which means the Texas Longhorns are one step closer to revealing an upgraded team come August.
While Sarkisian harped on the development of his young squad during Tuesday's media availability, he included one particular freshman that's been getting his reps on a different field this spring.
Dual-sport athlete Jonah Williams enrolled at Texas a semester early and will take on responsibilities as both a left fielder for baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle and a safety for Sarkisian. Williams has already made his debut at UFCU Disch-Falk Field and recently had his first start as a Longhorn on Friday during their series against the Auburn Tigers.
Both coaches have mentioned their cooperation regarding the situation, and Sarkisian has been especially supportive despite Williams only attending a few practices. He even went as far as to compare Williams to an MLB superstar.
"The guy is out there looking like Juan Soto right now," Sarkisian said. “He’s playing on some big time series right now, he’s got a great opportunity, and he’s maximizing."
For context, Juan Soto currently plays as an outfielder for the New York Mets and bats at a .284 average with a slugging percentage of .415. Soto, similar to Williams, began his rookie career early, entering the MLB at just 19 years old. Williams stands at just 17 years old and is already getting accustomed to playing in the most difficult college conference with a slugging percentage of .556.
"Everybody's path to college is different, and when you think about Jonah's, this guy should be a senior in high school right now, he should be playing at [Galveston] Ball," Sarkisian said.
Williams told the media following Friday's win over Auburn that in the long run he wants to continue being involved in both sports through his time at Texas. However, it can seem unrealistic with scheduling and the amount of effort it takes to uphold.
But Sarkisian said he understands the hustle, seeing as he played both football and baseball when he attended BYU, and believes that everything will fall into place with ongoing communication and dedication.
"I think it's really important that [Schlossnagle] and I work well together, we've got a great relationship," Sarkisian said. "I did the dual-sport thing there for a couple years, so I respect it, what he's going through. He's maximizing that meeting time with us when he has that time, and then there will be that natural transition."
Williams is reportedly starting again in tonight's matchup against the Texas State Bobcats, which will be held in San Marcos at 7 p.m. CT.