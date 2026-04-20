What Arch Manning Said About Jermaine Bishop's High School Highlights

The Texas Longhorns have made some major headlines this offseason thanks to the transfer portal.

Texas added Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman along with bringing in two running backs in Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and a star linebacker in Rasheem Biles (Pitt).

But some fans might say it's the true freshman class that should be receiving the most attention due to the impact they could have on the program both this upcoming season and beyond. And after recent comments from Arch Manning, that excitement is growing.

Arch Manning Praises Texas WR Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Jermaine Bishop Jr. on X

While speaking to the media a few days prior to the team's final spring practice, Manning admitted he's been blown away by Texas freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr., even pointing out his incredible highlight reel from high school."

"He's a really good player," Manning said. "You can tell. I was at my house the other night watching with my roommates his high school highlight tape. I mean, he has like 80 touchdowns from like 70 yards out. It's incredible. But, yeah, he's a really good player, smart. Wants to be good. That's kind of the big thing with that freshman class is I look around, all these guys are hard workers. They want to be good, coachable. So it's been fun."

Bishop played multiple positions at Willis High School, which even included getting some snaps at punter.

In Willis' third-round playoff win last season, he finished with 15 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns, seven carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, was 2 of 3 passing for 42 yards, had the game-sealing interception on defense and delivered a 39-yard punt.

It truly doesn't get much more insane than that, especially on a big state like the Texas high school playoffs.

5-star Texas ATH commit Jermaine Bishop Jr. in Willis’ 38-32 third round playoff win over Forney:



- 15 receptions for 328 yards and 3 TDs



- 7 carries for 19 yards and a TD



- 2-3 passing for 42 yards



- A 39 yard punt that put Forney on their own 14 with 0:17 left on the clock… pic.twitter.com/8AzYaqAbRP — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) November 30, 2025

Though Bishop will operate behind some skilled and experienced wide receivers next season in Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley, there's not much doubt that he will eventually become Texas' No. 1 wideout by the 2027 season.

Even then, it still wouldn't surprise many Texas fans if Bishop delivers some notable performances as a true freshman. With so much defensive attention set to be on Coleman and Wingo, Bishop could find his spots more easily against the opposing team's third- or fourth-best cornerback.

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