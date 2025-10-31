Questions Still Remain About Arch Manning After Latest SEC Injury Report
For the Texas Longhorns, they grow closer to their top-20 showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores, one of the best stories in all of college football this season, as they find themselves the No. 9-ranked team in the country.
They are still unsure if they will have quarterback Arch Manning for the contest, as he is still battling concussion protocol. At the same time, safety Michael Taaffe's availability is still in question after he had surgery on his thumb two weeks ago. Both players remained questionable on the Thursday edition of the SEC availability report.
It's not all bad news in the Forty Acres, with edge defender Lance Jackson and center Cole Hutson both being upgraded to probable.
No News is Good News
For Manning, this is to be expected, as he has a clear six-step path to be cleared for the Longhorns' return to Austin, their first home game in over a month. However, Thursday was the deadline day for him to have a practice; without one at the time, he would have been ruled out for the matchup against the Commodores, but remained questionable, indicating that he might be trending in the right direction to make his return.
While getting Manning back would be important for the Longhorns' offense after they had one of their most explosive games of the season in the overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they received good news along the offensive line.
Hutson, their starting center, was upgraded to probable for the matchup and will provide a significant boost to an offensive line that has struggled to show consistency this season.
On defense, Jackson, a talented freshman, was also upgraded to probable along with Hutson. While he hasn't missed a game this season and has logged snaps in every game, he is a valuable depth piece that would be welcomed back as they look to contain and pressure Diego Pavia, one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the country, this weekend.
Taaffe remains the big question on the defense, as he remains listed as probable along with Manning, but was sorely missed by his teammates and coaches last week against the Bulldogs. In his one-game absence, the defense allowed their most points this season and their second-most yards to opposing teams on the year.
For the Longhorns, who can still control their own destiny by winning out, can not afford to drop any more games this season.
A return from Hutson, and Jackson being available, will be a nice boost for the team, but all eyes will remain on Manning and Taaffe, and whether they will be able to go in one of the best matchups of the weekend.
The Longhorns will host the Commodores on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. CT