Steve Sarkisian Gives Positive Injury Update on Arch Manning, Michael Taaffe
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns mounted quite the comeback in their 45-38 overtime win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville Saturday night, but that win seemed to come at a massive cost.
As quarterback Arch Manning scrambled for the end zone, he was stopped by Bulldogs defensive back Isaac Smith, and the way that Manning fell saw him take a gnarly angle, resulting in his head bouncing on the playing surface like a basketball.
Manning was immediately replaced with Matthew Caldwell, who found Emmett Mosley V for the game-winning touchdown, and had spent this week's practice in concussion protocol.
"He's Made Good Progress"
In his weekly appearance on Zoom Thursday morning, the Texas coach had an update on his sophomore starter, as well as safety Michael Taaffe who has been nursing his thumb after undergoing surgery, one that should at least instill hope in the Longhorn faithful.
"Both Arch and Michael practiced against today," Sarkisian said. "I don't have anything beyond that for Arch just because we have to follow the protocol and the days and the rest. Arch has made good progress as well as Michael."
While this doesn't seem to confirm nor deny either man's status for Saturday morning's game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, it certainly seems to have both players trending in the right direction for the contest.
Before he went down in Starkville, Manning was having the game of his life against the Bulldogs, completing 29 of 46 passes for a season-high 346 passing yards with three touchdowns and only one interception, while also adding on a rushing touchdown with his legs as well.
Manning's efforts in the fourth quarter and overtime that were topped by Caldwell's touchdown to Mosley allowed the Burnt Orange to overcome a 17-point deficit that stared them down with just under 10 minutes left to go in the game, boosting the Horns to 6-2 on the season while the Bulldogs continue to search for their first conference win with Jeff Lebby as the head coach.
Taaffe, who was inactive during the contest, was leading the Longhorns team with 51 total tackles, and also had a sack to his name, as well as an interception in the team's close loss to the Florida Gators in "The Swamp."
Obviously, Sark will be hopeful that both of his No. 16s are able to play in the team's return home to DKR, but even if they do need to sit out a week, the depth at both quarterback and in the defensive secondary shouldn't cause him or the home crowd any stress.
The Longhorns and Commodores kick off from Austin at 11:00 AM on Saturday.