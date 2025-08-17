Quinn Ewers Bounces Back in a Big Way in Second Preseason Game
With some expectations to go as early as the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to his prospect profile, quarterback Quinn Ewers saw a surprising drop after the former Longhorn was not selected until the seventh round.
The Texas alum is now looking to prove doubters wrong, turning heads in training camp and impressing in his second NFL preseason game.
Ewers Bounce Back Game Against the Lions
Ewers didn't have the start with the Dolphins he had anticipated, going 5 for 18 with 91 passing yards against the Chicago Bears on August 10th. Despite the rocky beginning, Ewers saw a quick turnaround, improving in his game against the Lions.
On Saturday, Ewers was 11 for 17 with 116 passing yards and two touchdowns. After stirring up some attention during Dolphins training camp with his impressive play, the 22-year-old rookie showed out against Detroit.
Both of Ewers' touchdown passes found their way to Theo Wease Jr., who the Dolphins signed as an undrafted free agent. The first touchdown was a 15-yard toss to Wease running a post to tie the game 14-14 in the third quarter.
The Lions later led 17-14 in the fourth quarter until Ewers' second touchdown of the day gave the Dolphins a 21-17 lead. This time, Ewers found Wease on a play-action with an eight-yard touchdown pass. Wease finished his day with six receptions, 80 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the Lions.
Ewers handled second-half duties for the Dolphins, with fellow quarterback Zach Wilson taking reps in the first half. Currently, Ewers is listed as the third-string quarterback on the Dolphins depth chart behind Wilson, with Tua Tagovailoa as the starter, according to ESPN. Wilson had a good performance as well, going 15 for 23 for 151 yards and a touchdown.
With his performance against the Lions, Ewers bolsters his preseason bid for the second-string quarterback job in Miami. There is no doubt that Tagovailoa will be Miami's starter, but the second-string job could be battled for if Ewers continues to play well. Wilson joined Miami this offseason to back up Tagovailoa after a season in the quarterback room with Denver.
For now, it seems that Wilson maintains his role as the backup over Ewers, but Ewers has turned heads in the past few weeks despite his first preseason performance.
The Dolphins have one preseason game remaining before they take on the Colts to open the regular season on September 7th. Miami's final preseason matchup will take place on Saturday, August 23, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.