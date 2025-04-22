Quinn Ewers Explains Clutch TD vs. Arizona State on Jon Gruden QB Class
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is only a few days away from hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's anyone's guess when exactly Ewers will go off the board but regardless of where he lands, he certainly has a nod approval from former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. During an appearance on Gruden's QB Class with Barstool Sports, Ewers showed off his knowledge of the game while also cracking a few jokes.
But among the many things Gruden discussed with Ewers, arguably the most notable was the conversation the two had about Ewers' season-saving 28-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden on 4th-and-13 in overtime in the College Football Playoff against Arizona State.
With the Longhorns facing elimination, Ewers lobbed a perfectly-placed pass to Golden in the end zone to tie the game at 31-all and force a second overtime. Texas used this incredible momentum to pull off a 39-31 win in the second overtime.
"It's one of the greatest plays in college football in the last couple of years, man," Gruden said.
Disclaimer: The video includes some NSFW language.
Take a look:
Ewers finished that game 20 of 30 passing for 322 yards, three touchdowns and one interception along with a five-yard rushing touchdown.
The win sent the Longhorns to the CFP Semifinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unfortunately for Texas fans, Ewers and the rest of the team were unable to create similar magic in order to advance to the National Championship. Ohio State and Texas went tooth-and-nail throughout until the Buckeyes defense used a clutch fourth-quarter performance to secure a 28-14 win.
Ewers finished his Texas career third in program history in completions (737), passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68), trailing Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger in each of those categories, respectively. Even more impressive for Ewers is that he reached all these marks despite playing in 36 games, which is only tied for the ninth-most appearances by a quarterback in Longhorns history.
Ewers and many other former Longhorns will now wait to hear their name called when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay.