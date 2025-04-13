Quinn Ewers Admits Which NFL Team 'Would Be Super Cool To Be Part Of'
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will soon see his professional dreams realized in the 2025 NFL Draft but where he lands is still anyone's guess.
In a recent interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Ewers didn't shy away from saying how pumped he'd be if the Las Vegas Raiders decided to select him, pointing to his admiration for new head coach Pete Carroll as a major reason why.
"Coach Carroll would be awesome," Ewers told Eisen, per Bleacher Report. "He's always talking about 'compete, compete, compete.' I think he says that word 100 times a day. I think it would be super cool to be part of a franchise that they live or die by how they compete. It doesn't matter what you are doing, if you are in the building, he said you are either competing or not. I think that's how I already live and it definitely would be cool."
The Raiders made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith. If Ewers lands in Vegas, he'd have to spend time watching behind Smith and second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell barring an injury to either. But as fans have seen time and again in the NFL, you never know when a player will be thrust into action due to injury.
Ewers himself dealt with injury issues as a Longhorn. He missed seven total games due to injury while at Texas.
Despite this, he still ended his Texas career third in program history in completions (737), passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68), trailing Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger in each of those categories, respectively. Even more impressive for Ewers is that he reached all these numbers despite playing in 36 games, which is only tied for the ninth-most appearances by a quarterback in Longhorns history.
Despite helping lead the Longhorns back to national relevancy, Ewers faced some notable criticism during his time at Texas.
Following the loss to Ohio State, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. came to Ewers' defense after wrapping up their second season together as teammates.
"He's the leader of this football team, so if you hating on him you're pretty much hating on the whole University of Texas," Hill Jr. said in an interview with Anne-Parker Coleman of KVUE. "So I feel like it's pretty disrespectful for a guy that goes out and practices hard and plays through injuries and all that for y'all to just disrespect him."
Ewers now gets a chance to write a new chapter in his football journey when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.