Quinn Ewers 'Super Excited' to See Arch Manning as Starter
This offseason marked the long-awaited passing of the torch for the Texas Longhorns, with Quinn Ewers finally off to the NFL and leaving the starting job to Arch Manning.
The change at quarterback has been two years in the making, but there's never been any sense of jealousy between the two. Ewers and Manning may have been competitive during practice, but it was much more of a friendly rivalry than anything.
Speaking with On3 at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Ewers reflected on his relationship with Manning while also sharing his excitement for the younger quarterback this season.
“He’s great. He’s a good kid,” Ewers told On3. “He was definitely fun to have in the quarterback room. We’re good buddies.
“I’m super excited to see what he does. He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier. He’s going to set himself up to be as successful as he wants to be, and I think he’s got a chance to go do exactly that and continue on living out what we built at Texas.”
The two quarterbacks may no longer be teammates, but they know their relationship will continue for years to come.
“We became pretty good buddies,” Ewers said. “We were in the same room for two or so years, so we got to know each other pretty well.
“It’s cool whenever two guys are competing for the same job, obviously, and at the end of the day, we’re just doing whatever we can do to make the team better and also remain competitive at the same time. He’s definitely a friend of mine and will be for a while.”
Despite a subpar final season, Ewers, a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in last month's draft, was a solid quarterback for the Longhorns, and now ranks among the program's all-time leaders in passing yards and touchdowns. Without him, it's very possible, even plausible, that the Longhorns don't make it to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.
Now, though, a potentially even more talented quarterback takes over for the Longhorns, and the hype surrounding him is palpable.