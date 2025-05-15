Did Quinn Ewers' Agent Hint at Two Potential Transfer Portal Destinations?
AUSTIN -- Following an impressive career on the Forty Acres, former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers elected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft instead of returning to college football for another season.
Ewers' decision was questioned by many after he fell all the way to the seventh round before the Miami Dolphins selected him as the 13th and final quarterback taken in the draft.
In an interview with ESPN's Todd Archer, Ewers' agent Ron Slavin appeared to hint at two teams -- Miami and Notre Dame -- that were showing interest in the now-former Texas star. Slavin didn't have to name any teams specifically but chose to do so anyway.
“You can ask those questions, but the reality of it is the way the portal schedule is set, it was not possible for Quinn because he didn’t want to be talked to about the portal,” Slavin said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “When they beat Arizona State on Jan. 1, the next game was Jan 10. If he was going to commit to Miami or Notre Dame, he’s going to do that while his team’s got a playoff game in a week? And his teammates are going to look at him like, ‘You’re going to another school if we lose?’ You can’t do that.”
While Notre Dame stood pat at quarterback, Miami eventually added a new signal-caller from the portal with Georgia transfer Carson Beck.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ewers and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a four-year rookie deal. Ewers will play on a four-year contract ranging from $4.31 million - $4.33 million, according to Spotrac.
If he had entered the transfer portal and went elsewhere instead of entering the draft, Ewers would have certainly made more in college during the 2025 season, especially when factoring in NIL partnerships.
Instead, he chose to leave a legacy at Texas as one of the program's best quarterbacks, and has the resume to back it up.
Ewers will likely see action for Miami during the preseason. The Dolphins' three-game exhibition slate includes matchups against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami begins the 2025 regular season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.