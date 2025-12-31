Quintrevion Wisner Sends Goodbye Message to Texas After Entering Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are saying goodbye to a fan-favorite player this offseason.

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner will be entering the portal following three seasons on the Forty Acres where he proved crucial in getting the program back to national relevancy.

Wisner, who finished as Texas' leading rusher the past two seasons, will be one of the top running backs in the portal. But as he departs, he sent a lengthy message on social media to Texas fans along with his coaches and teammates.

Quintrevion Wisner Says Time at Texas "Meant Everything"

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play football at the University of Texas," Wisner wrote on Instagram. "I'm incredibly grateful for the path he has set before me. These past few days have been some of the most challenging days of my life."

Wisner then added that playing in front of the fans in Austin was "truly a dream come true."

"Thank you to my parents and family for your constant love, support, and belief in me," he wrote. "To the alumni and fans, your support over the last three years has meant everything. Playing in front of y'all at DKR was truly a dream come true. to my coaches and the entire staff, thank you for the preparation, development, and mentorship on and off the field."

Wisner then ended things off by clarifying that though he is leaving the Forty Acres, he is grateful for Texas and everyone that has helped him along his rise to becoming one of the more underrated running backs in the country.

"My decision to enter the transfer portal comes with nothing but gratitude and respect for the University of Texas and everyone who has been part of my journey," Wisner wrote.

Wisner will now look to land with a team where he will once again be the starting running back.

He ends his Texas career having played in 38 games while posting 369 carries for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns along with 66 catches for 457 yards and two more scores.

As for the Longhorns, they will need to add a running back out of the portal this offseason after losing Wisner, CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart Jr.

The Longhorns will lean on Christian Clark, James Simon and Michael Terry III at running back in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.