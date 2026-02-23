Ranking All 12 Starting Quarterbacks on Texas’s 2026 Schedule

With Trinidad Chambliss on track to return to Ole Miss in 2026, the talent under center got a significant bump in the SEC. This will also make the Texas Longhorns’ schedule more difficult, alongside established players like John Mateer and Marcel Reed and newcomers like Sam Leavitt.

Where does Chambliss rank among the opposing starting quarterbacks Texas will face this season? From first-time starters to veterans to backups getting new opportunties, the Longhorns will face many different types of quarterbacks this season.

Ranking Every Starting QB on the Texas Longhorns’ 2026 Schedule

12) George MacIntyre, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 11, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Chambliss, Tennessee’s starting quarterback faced his own eligibility hearing in 2026. However, Chambliss received a preliminary injunction, while Aguilar was denied one. This was not simple to receive, as emphasized by the judge overseeing Aguilar’s case.

“An injunction is one of the most sacrosanct things there is. You can’t just hand it out like popcorn,” Chancellor Chris Heagerty said after the hearing on Feb. 13, according to The Tennessean.

Aguilar was formally denied his primary injunction on Feb. 20; given the differences between Aguilar’s case and Chambliss's, Tennessee will likely turn to redshirt freshman George MacIntyre this season. The former four-star quarterback appeared in two games this season, completing seven of nine passes for 69 yards.

Of all the expected SEC starters this season, MacIntyre has the least experience. If Aguilar finds an unlikely way to gain eligibility, though, Tennessee will be in a much different situation under center. The Longhorns also have the benefit of being the Volunteers' first conference opponent this season, facing MacIntyre while he is still green.

11) Aaron Philo/Tramell Jones Jr., Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. (17) throws the ball before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida has a brewing two-way quarterback competition between returner Tramell Jones Jr. and Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo. Jones has appeared in just two games, while Philo has started in one game and appeared in seven over two seasons with the Yellowjackets.

Florida’s first-year head coach, Jon Sumrall, said that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner endorsed Philo. Faulkner had “extreme confidence” in Philo; “[I] trust our offensive coordinator to make the call,” Sumrall said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“I think Tramell's got a really high ceiling, too,” Sumrall said during a press conference on Feb. 4. “So, I'm excited about it, and it's not just down to those two guys yet. … We're going to compete. Everybody is going to get what they earn. There is no starting quarterback yet.”

Jones and Philo are the likeliest candidates to start in Week 1, but they have a combined 137 career pass attempts. Florida and Texas play on Oct. 17, so the starter on opening day may be different from that during mid-October.

10) KJ Jackson, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Taylen Green is on his way to the next level, setting up KJ Jackson as the likely starter in Fayetteville, Ark. Angelo State transfer Braeden Fuller should be the veteran backup in Ryan Silverfield's first season as the Razorbacks' head coach.

The former Memphis head coach comes to the SEC with a roster heavily impacted by the transfer portal. Arkansas had 38 players transfer out and 41 coming into the program. However, Jackson brings some continuity heading into his redshirt sophomore season.

Jackson was a four-star recruit and a top-20 quarterback in the Class of 2024. He has just 58 career pass attempts, but he played extensively against Texas and Missouri, starting against the Tigers. He threw for 206 yards against the Longhorns.

He showed some promise with a 72.3 PFF passing grade. Jackson is still inexperienced but will have time to learn before facing Texas again on Nov. 21.

9) Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball against Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is plenty of room for him to develop as a passer, but as a runner, Kamario Taylor is immediately one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the SEC. He recorded a PFF rushing grade of 90.3 and a passing grade of 59.2, struggling under pressure.

However, his dynamism was on full display against Ole Miss in the 2025 Egg Bowl. Taylor ran for a game-high 173 yards and threw for 178, scoring twice on the ground.

While Taylor started just one game, he showed some promise as an athlete, which gives him an interesting floor and ceiling as a quarterback. Now, he will need to deliver upon this expectation in Jeff Lebby’s third season.

Taylor and the Bulldogs play the Longhorns on Halloween, with Mississippi State playing on the road away from their hometown cowbell advantage.

8) Owen McCown, UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (2) tries to evade pressure from Army Black Knights defensive lineman Jack Latore (92) during the first half at the Alamodome. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The former Colorado quarterback’s numbers don’t stand out among the best quarterbacks in the country. Yet, Owen McCown has been more than solid for the UTSA Roadrunners in the AAC over the last two seasons.

As the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, the younger McCown shows the veteran ability to be expected of a legacy quarterback. He has thrown for nearly 6,500 yards over the last two years and has 59 passing touchdowns to 20 interceptions in three seasons in San Antonio.

He does not provide much as a runner, but he isn’t a non-factor either. McCown has six career rushing touchdowns and ran for 340 yards in 2024. His steady play has resulted in PFF passing grades above 70 in each of the last two seasons, including a 77.7 in 2024.

McCown will play at Texas on Sept. 19 and will look to avoid dropping to 0–3 against Power Four teams since becoming the starter at UTSA. He threw for 132 yards in a 56–7 loss to Texas in 2024 and 121 yards in a 42–24 loss to Texas A&M in 2025.

7) Austin Simmons, Missouri

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At Ole Miss, Austin Simmons initially won the starting job as a redshirt sophomore for Week 1 to open the 2025 season. However, an ankle injury sidelined him after two starts, and he never regained his position under center.

After 17 appearances and two starts in three seasons, Simmons transferred to Missouri, where he will take charge of an ascending program under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. He has completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,026 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per pass attempt.

Simmons is an exciting prospect under center, given his multi-sport background, even appearing in 13 games for Ole Miss’s baseball team in 2024. He does not have much experience, though, with 117 career dropbacks.

Running back Ahmad Hardy will be the biggest threat when the teams face off on Nov. 7, but the hype that followed Simmons into 2025 should carry into 2026, even if he underwhelmed in his first starts.

6) Brad Jackson, Texas State

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Possibly the most underrated quarterback in the Group of Five, Brad Jackson was lights out for Texas State in 2025. Returning for his redshirt sophomore season, Jackson will be on the radar for quarterback-needy Power Four teams in 2027 if he can repeat his debut season.

Jackson threw for 3,050 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions while completing 71.3% of his passes. He also ran for 692 yards and 16 touchdowns. With head coach G.J. Kinne and wide receiver Beau Sparks returning, the Bobcats will look to improve upon their 3–5 conference record as new members of the Pac-12.

The advanced numbers are also strong for Jackson. He had a 73.8 PFF passing grade, a passing efficiency rating of 163.95 (seventh) and a QBR of 76.2 (22nd).

“He’s my version of Tim Tebow,” Kinne said of Jackson. Texas opens the season against Texas State, the first matchup between the programs since 1930.

5) Sam Leavitt, LSU

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt reacts after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His redshirt sophomore season was not as good as his redshirt freshman campaign, but Texas is familiar with Sam Leavitt from the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day in 2025. The Longhorns came out on top over the Arizona State Sun Devils in double overtime, but Leavitt proved he had a skill set made for big plays.

Leavitt dealt with injuries in 2025, which held him back and ultimately ended his season. However, he threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns, with 443 yards and five scores on the ground in his first season as a starter.

Lane Kiffin is taking over at LSU, joining forces with Leavitt through the transfer portal, who will need to develop more consistency to fit into the offensive system. Kiffin has a reputation for getting the most out of his quarterbacks, and Leavitt has an abundance of tools.

Leavitt could get his revenge at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14, welcoming the Longhorns to Death Valley. With just a few weeks left in the season, this matchup could have strong SEC Championship Game implications.

4) John Mateer, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer reacts against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Red River Rivalry is one of the most anticipated rivalry games every season, but it underwhelmed in 2025. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was returning from a hand injury, which seemingly played a factor as he recorded six turnover-worthy plays and a 27.8 PFF passing grade.

Mateer, though, is a dynamic playmaker when healthy, which he showed at Oklahoma and at Washington State. He can also be equally reckless, making him a dynamite game-changer.

He really separates himself as a runner. With his strong frame, he dodges and breaks tackles, forcing 53 missed tackles in 2024. Mateer has 1,257 rushing yards over the last two seasons, along with 23 touchdowns.

Texas can extend its series winning streak to three games on Oct. 10 at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Mateer is 0–1 against the Longhorns and will look to avenge his loss after playing one of the worst games in his career in the previous matchup.

3) Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Leavitt and Mateer are coming off down seasons, Marcel Reed was in Heisman contention late in the season, but a regular-season-closing loss to Texas cost him dearly. Texas A&M fell 27–17, knocking them out of the SEC title game.

Reed was dealing with an injury and threw a pair of interceptions, but his dual-phase ability was evident with 71 rushing yards. While Reed is a talented runner, he defers to his arm. He threw for 3,169 yards and ran for 493, along with 31 total touchdowns.

He had some strong numbers — 19 big-time throws, a low sack rate and a career-best adjusted completion percentage (72.8%) — but Reed is still developing as a passer. His accuracy and mechanics are areas to improve, but heading into his redshirt junior year, there are high expectations.

The Aggies and Longhorns face off on Black Friday again, Nov. 27. The game will close both programs’ regular seasons, which could play a big factor in the SEC title race.

2) Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coming back for one more season, Chambliss has the framework for a return to college football, though there is still time for the NCAA to appeal. One of the top quarterbacks in college football will return to the field, which should impact not just the SEC but the College Football Playoff after turning down the 2026 NFL draft.

Chambliss led the Rebels to the semifinal round of the playoffs following Kiffin’s exit. Head coach Pete Golding showed promise in the postseason run, and with running back Kewan Lacy returning, Ole Miss could be one of the top offenses in the country.

After taking over as the starter in Week 3, Chambliss threw for an SEC-best 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns, defying his lack of size as an elusive downfield passer.

Chambliss has not yet faced Texas but did play against the Longhorns’ new defensive coordinator. Will Muschamp was a defensive analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs, who held Chambliss to a 52.8% completion rate in the regular season. In the postseason, though, Chambliss got the better of the Bulldogs with a season-high 362 passing yards.

1) Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass during the first half at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The only returner among the four Heisman Trophy finalists last season is Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. As a redshirt freshman, he proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football and may be the top signal caller heading into 2026.

Sayin faced off with the Longhorns to open the 2025 season, and he looked solid in his first career start. The Buckeyes won14–7, and Sayin managed the game with 126 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 13 of his 20 throws.

His game is defined by his accuracy, processing and pro-ready traits, which make him a high-floor prospect and potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. He should be among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy this season, making his matchup with Texas and quarterback Arch Manning highly anticipated.

Texas plays Ohio State for the third time since the start of 2025, welcoming the Buckeyes to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12.