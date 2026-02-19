Arch Manning's Heisman Stock Continues To Skyrocket For the 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns had a fun time in the last few weeks of the 2025 season, proving why they deserved to be named in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

After spoiling rival Texas A&M's bid for a perfect regular season, the Longhorns certified their status with a 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a performance that saw quarterback Arch Manning put together 376 yards of total offense.

The performances against the Aggies and the Wolverines, both of which saw Manning take off for large touchdown runs late in the game, began rebuilding the Heisman Trophy hype that had been surrounding the young star ever since he committed to the University of Texas.

Arch Manning Tops (Another) Heisman Favorites List

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Tuesday afternoon, BetOnline released their favorites listing for the 2026 Heisman Trophy, and as you could guess, the Texas Longhorns quarterback was at the top of that list, with +600 odds.

Manning topped the list ahead of Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was recently granted a sixth year of collegiate eligibility by a Mississippi court ruling, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish CJ Carr, who followed with +650 and +750 odds, respectively.

In his first full season as a starter for the Longhorns, Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns while also running for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns and even caught a four-yard pass for a touchdown during Texas' win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Chambliss led the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals while throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, while also rushing for 527 yards and eight additional scores.

The only non-quarterback in the ranks is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is eighth on the list with +1400 odds.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover and LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt, both set to begin their career's new chapters at new universities, also came in fifth and seventh on the list.

Here is BetOnline's full list of 2026 Heisman Trophy favorites:

1) Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns, +600

2) Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss Rebels, +650

3) CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, +750

4) Dante Moore, QB, Oregon Ducks, +1000

5) Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana Hoosiers, +1000

6) Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes, +1200

7) Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU Tigers, +1300

8) Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes, +1400

9) John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma Sooners, +1600

10) LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Gamecocks, +1800

