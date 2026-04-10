The Texas Longhorns Are Now Leading for 5-star OT Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are looking to find their way back to the College Football Playoff after missing out this past season, and as they work through spring camp to learn more about their roster, there is eager anticipation for the upcoming season.

Still though, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff aren't just thinking about the upcoming season either, as they look to bring in another top-10 recruiting class, which has become the standard in Austin.

Per Rivals, the Longhorns currently lead the charge for Kennedy Brown, a five-star offensive tackle, and one of the most sought-after recruits around the country. Landing him would be a critical addition in the upcoming cycle for the Longhorns.

Recruiting Big Up Front

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are looking to continue their trend of having one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and a big push to land Brown could give Sarkisian and his staff a much-needed boost to get them pushing even further up the rankings in the current cycle.

Brown is listed as the top offensive tackle recruit and the second-best prospect in the state of Texas and in the country, according to ESPN. Brown is overwhelmingly viewed as an elite offensive tackle prospect, combining a 7-foot-11 wingspan with heavy hands and the athletic ability to be a dominant blocker in the pass and run game.

"Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack," Charles Power of 247Sports said in Brown's scouting report. "Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength."

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound tackle would be a significant addition for the Longhorns if they were able to land him, and as a Houston native who attends Kingwood High School, he would not be too far down the road from home either.

As it stands now, the Longhorns currently have the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the country, headlined by another top-10 prospect in Easton Royal. With only one interior offensive lineman committed, Jackson Cook, Brown could be the first offensive tackle to pledge his commitment to the Longhorns if they land him.

With plenty of time to go still in the cycle for the Longhorns, they find themselves in the driver seat to earn a commitment from Brown, but with their bitter rivals the Texas A&M Aggies also in the mix, the Longhorns will need to find a way to close this one out to bring him to the Forty Acres.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.