Texas Coach Makes Bold Statement About Freshman Linebacker Trio

Over the offseason, the Texas Longhorns' linebacker unit took a major hit due to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. The loss of both Anthony Hill (NFL Draft) and Liona Lefau (Colorado) leaves Texas needing newcomers to make a serious impact this season.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, the buzz surrounding the freshman class just continues to build.

Several players have already praised the 2026 group, and now that sentiment looks to be consistent among the coaching staff as well.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen said Thursday that while much of the young crop has some development to do, early returns have been promising — particularly from Tyler Atkinson, Kosi Okpala and Rocky Cummings.

Johnny Nansen sees high ceiling for young unit

Texas Longhorns linebackers coach Johnny Nansen against the Clemson Tigers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Nansen joined the Texas staff in January 2024, he brought more than two decades of coaching experience with him. The former Washington State linebacker has coached at programs such as Washington, USC, UCLA and Arizona, giving him a wide lens on talent at the collegiate level.

Which is why his evaluation of this freshman trio carries that much weight.

“I have never been around that much talent,” Nansen said of Atkinson, Okpala and Cummings.

It’s a strong endorsement for a defense looking to regain its form after inconsistent stretches last season.

Cummings, listed at 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, has already flashed high-end ability early in spring, surpassing several expectations many had of the 17-year-old.

“He’s a stud,” Nansen said of Cummings. “He can run, he’s rangy, he can rush the passer. He’s got it all, and he’s a very smart football player.”

Okpala has also stood out. Nansen said his versatility has been evident early, but his path to linebacker wasn’t always guaranteed. Nansen said he first evaluated him at a different position before realizing his potential in the role.

“Kosi always played on the edge,” Nansen said. “But I brought him to camp and worked him on the overhand linebacker, right then and there I knew it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Okpala’s size and skill set could allow him to fill multiple roles in coordinator Will Muschamp’s defense. If his development continues, Okpala could see the field sooner rather than later.

“Don’t be surprised if he plays this year,” Nansen said.

Atkinson rounds out the talented group. The former No. 1 linebacker prospect in the nation has generated plenty of hype and is expected to compete for immediate playing time.

If these early impressions hold, the Longhorns may have found their next wave of impact defenders — and a linebacker room capable of reloading faster than expected.