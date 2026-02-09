Ranking How Each Texas Longhorn Performed in the Super Bowl

The 2025-2026 NFL season is officially over.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, with large contributions coming from former Texas Longhorns.

With three Longhorns on the Seahawks and one on the Patriots, let us take a look at how their performance stack up against each other.

1. Byron Murphy II - Seattle Seahawks

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II | Ricardo B. Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Longhorn who left the biggest mark on Sunday's game was undoubtedly Seattle's defensive tackle, Byron Murphy II.

Murphy racked up two sacks and recovered the first of Seattle's three takeaways when he jumped on a Drake Maye fumble at the end of the third quarter.

Murphy finished with a PFF grade of 68.9, fifth-highest amongst defenders on either team, while playing 46 snaps, the second-most of anyone on Seattle's defense.

Both of Murphy's sacks came on first downs in the second half, putting the Patriots behind the sticks on got-to-have-it drives. His presence on Seattle's front massively contributed to the Seahawks constriction of both the Patriots offense and Drake Maye.

Murphy has now completed his second year a pro after playing in 39 games across three seasons with Texas. He was named the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year before being drafted by Seattle 16th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2. Michael Dickson - Seahawks

Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson punts the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2017 Texas Bowl. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While the punter is one of the most forgotten positions in football, Seattle's Michael Dickson ensured no one would soon forget him by putting on a punting clinic last night.

While his first two kicks were largely focused on controlling dangerous New England return man Marcus Jones, Dickson's third effort was an absolute beauty, pinning the Patriots on their own two-yard line.

In the fourth quarter, Dickson unleashed back-to-back strikes which both landed inside New Englands six-yard line.

The two-time All-Pro was a massive part of Seattle's domination in the field-position battle, making things significantly harder for a Patriots offense that already had its hands full.

Dickson put the cherry on top of his eighth professional season after rewriting the record book at Texas. He was also a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Ray Guy award during his time with the Longhorns.

3. Brenden Schooler - New England Patriots

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Brenden Schooler tries to make a tackle against TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jd Spielman on a kick off return. | Ricardo B. Brazziell-Imagn Images

A position even less lauded than punter is designated special-teamer. However Brenden Schooler managed to draw some attention last night.

New England's special-teams ace was named a captain for the game and while he did not register a stat, he helped hold one of the league's best return men, Rashid Shaheed, to only 36 combined yards on the night.

Schooler spent two years at Texas and was largely a special-teamer for the Longhorns as well. He has now played four years for the Patriots and was named an All-Pro in 2024.

4. Quandre Diggs - Seahawks

Texas Longhorns corner back Quandre Diggs reacts against the West Virginia Mountaineers. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Diggs is a veteran defensive back who did not play in last night's Super Bowl, even taking to X to joke about his contribution.

However, Diggs' veteran leadership undoubtedly aided a Seattle secondary which locked up New England's weapons all game, so he is under-selling his achievement.

Diggs returned to Seattle, where he was previously a three-time pro-bowler, this season after a two-year layover in Tennessee. As a Longhorn, Diggs started all four years and intercepted 11 passes while playing various responsibilities across the defensive back field.