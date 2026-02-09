3 Former Texas Longhorns Win Super Bowl LX With Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are officially Super Bowl LX champions, which means a trio of former Texas Longhorns will be receiving some legendary hardware.

Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and punter Michael Dickson are first-time Super Bowl champions after beating the New England Patriots on Sunday night in a dominant 29-13 win. Former Texas safety and Seahawks veteran Quandre Diggs is on the Seattle practice squad and didn't play in the Super Bowl, but he will still receive a ring.

Here is what both Murphy II and Dickson did in the game:

Byron Murphy II Helps Lead Dominant Seahawks Defense

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The entire Seahawks defense had multiple standout performances, but Murphy II had arguably the best game among the bunch.

He finished with two sacks and a fumble recovery that helped the Seahawks put the game on ice in the second half.

Murphy II was a first-round pick by the Seahawks last season after a memorable career at Texas. He had just half a sack as a rookie but finished the 2025 regular season with 62 total tackles (22 solo) and seven sacks.

Murph comes up with the football! 🤘



📺 Super Bowl LX on NBC

pic.twitter.com/xVQ0vJouvm — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 9, 2026

The Seahawks defense put together a dominant game against a Patriots offense that had no answer. New England quarterback Drake Maye was sacked six times, as the Patriots fell into a 19-0 hole and didn't score until 12:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Entering the Super Bowl, Murphy didn't have a sack in Seattle's two postseason games but came up big when it mattered most.

Michael Dickson's Impressive Special Teams Performance

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If there was any punter that deserves a highlight reel, it's Dickson.

He finished with seven punts for 335 yards, which included three that landed inside the 20-yard line with no touchbacks. This was highlighted by an impressive 40-yard punt in the second quarter that pinned New England back at its own two-yard line.

Dickson somehow managed to top this, getting a punt in the fourth quarter to stop at the one-yard line thanks to some help from his gunners on special teams.

Take a look:

The best punter in the league does it again 🤘 @mdcksn



📺 Super Bowl LX on NBC

pic.twitter.com/cXuH5VpFeg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 9, 2026

"Folks will tell you around the league that Michael Dickson might be the best punter in the sport," NBC play-by-play voice Mike Tirico said during the broadcast.

Dickson has certainly proven himself as one of the league's best punters over the past few seasons and now has an impressive Super Bowl performance as proof of this.