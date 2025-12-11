What's Next For the Texas Longhorns Secondary After Shocking Transfer

College football is full of roster turnover. In the days of NIL, the transfer portal, and eligibility fiascos, no team will have the same roster carrying over every year, regardless of how great culture might seem at a specific college.

The Texas Longhorns are no different, and with three big options in the secondary transferring out, Derek Williams and reportedly Wardell Mack along with Santana Wilson paired with the departure of Michael Taaffe, that unit will look entirely different next season.

So what could the new look secondary look like for the Longhorns, and where will that leave them when it comes to looking for players in the portal?

Cornerbacks

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Raylen Sharpe (6) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A lot of the Longhorns plans for this season will come down to where they put freshman sensation Graceson Littleton. He was remarkable in the well regarded STAR position, but has the capabilities to play every role in the secondary at a high level. Proving he can cover some of the top slot receivers in the country, providing him an opportunity to move to outside corner with a full off-season of practice could give the Longhorns another true cornerback piece they would otherwise be missing headed into next season.

Other options include five-star freshman Kade Phillips, who was the No. 4-ranked cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class out of Missouri City, Texas. The coaching staff is high on him and expects him to take the next step forward and play a big role in the 2026 season.

Should Phillips need more time to develop, they could turn to Kobe Black as well, a 6-foot-2 cornerback who will be a junior next season.

Safety

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) runs after a catch as Texas Longhorns defensive back Xavier Filsaime (17) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Priority number one is retaining Jelani McDonald. Having his talent and experience return would be a huge boost to a potential new look secondary, giving him the leadership role that was often filled by Taaffe for the Longhorns. With a plug-and-play opportunity, McDonald could turn into the star of the secondary if he plays to his potential.

Outside of him, Jonah Williams remains an intriguing name, but with a slower development rate due to not being around for spring practices, he could be the missing piece for the secondary. The few weeks of bowl practices could be a tell on his development on his progression and what it could mean for next season.

Xavier Filsaime will be expected to play a role too, whether that is as the experienced safety that they will be losing from this season. Experience goes a long way, but so does production as well.

STAR

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously that role remains the ideal destination for Littleton, but like spoken above, if they switch him to outside, someone will have to fill that role. The perfect fit seems like Jordan Johnson-Rubell, one of the better coverage secondary players on the roster. With limited game experience, it would be a big jump, but he has proven he the ability to stay in coverage at a successful rate.

The Longhorns will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

