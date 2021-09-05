Breaking Down Longhorns Defense After 38-18 Win Over Louisiana

The Longhorns picked up their first win of the new season behind a productive day from the defensive unit

The Texas Longhorns and new head coach Steve Sarkisian picked up a huge season-opening win in Austin on Saturday afternoon, as the No. 21 Longhorns defeated the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 38-18 in front of the hometown fans.

The pressure on Texas in this game was no secret. Yet, the team responded in an ideal fashion behind impressive performances from both the offense and defense.

Though the offense, led by QB Hudson Card and running back Bijan Robinson, was able to move the ball effortlessly for most of the game, it was the stout performance of the Texas defense that set the tone in the win.

Here's a look at the individual defensive stats for some of the standout Longhorns, as well as team stats for Louisiana's offense.

Player Stats

LB DeMarvion Overshown - 13 total tackles, four solo, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 tackles for loss

LB Luke Brockermeyer - 10 total tackles, four solo, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss

LB Ovie Oghoufo - Seven total tackles, one solo, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss

S BJ Foster - Six total tackles, one solo, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss

LB David Gbenda - Five total tackles, four solo tackles

DB Darion Dunn - Three total tackles, two solo, one forced fumble

Louisiana Offense

358 total yards

282 passing yards

76 rushing yards

But perhaps the most important stat from the win? Texas' defense holding Louisiana to a measly four-of-13 on third down.

New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski orchestrated a productive scheme that looked consistent for most of the afternoon. A few miscues and missed assignments led to most of Louisiana's offensive production, but that's to be expected in the first game under a new regime.

In the first quarter, both teams got out to slow starts offensively, but Louisiana was able to salvage three points to take an early 3-0 lead.

The early deficit could have been much worse if not for linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer sacking Louisiana QB Levi Lewis in the red zone on a key third-and-nine that forced the Cajuns to take the three points.

"I love that guy. He comes to work every day," Overshown said of Brockermeyer after the game. "I don't know how many times I hugged him since the game was over. I know how much this means to him with his father playing here and getting his first start, seeing him earn his scholarship since he first got here. I have so much love for that guy. That's my guy."

From that point on going into halftime, Louisiana managed only 64 yards and didn't score again until another field goal at the second-quarter buzzer cut the lead to 14-6 in favor of Texas.

As expected, head coach Billy Napier and Co. came out with a handful of offensive adjustments to start the second half.

A Texas touchdown extended the lead to 21-6 to begin the third, but the Cajuns responded quickly. They gashed the Longhorn's defense on a 12 play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard rushing score for Louisiana running back Chris Smith, who went completely untouched on his way into the end zone.

The Texas defense had made its first big mistake of the afternoon. It seemed as if the Cajun offense was going to start clicking as the fourth quarter began.

This notion was put to rest as Texas pulled away in the final act for the most part.

Lewis threw another touchdown with 9:31 left in the fourth to cut the Longhorns lead to 35-18. The Texas defense got outclassed by wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who broke an insane amount of tackles on his way to the end zone.

It was a highlight play, but the Cajuns were still stuck playing catch-up as Texas was able to grind out possessions that helped bleed the clock.

The first takeaway of the game by either team came late in the game, as Texas defensive back Darion Dunn came up with a game-sealing forced fumble as Louisiana was knocking on the door of the end zone.

Overall, the Texas offense did the defense a huge favor by sticking to a consistent run game that forced Louisiana to pass the ball more than they would like for much of the second half.

Though he made some quick and tight throws throughout the day, Lewis was constantly forced out the pocket from tough Texas pressure upfront. It was rare to see him throw an uncontested pass from the pocket as a result of this pass rush.

Kwiatkowski's group did its job. The Longhorns have been a mediocre defense at best in recent memory, so only allowing 18 points to a team that went 10-1 last season is a major win.

Adjustments will come and the chemistry of this group will continue to grow as Texas prepares to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks next week in Fayetteville.

"First one out the way," Overshown said. "We got going, got some momentum going and just keep building off that."

