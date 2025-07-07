Recruitment Leader Revealed for Texas Longhorns Five-Star Linebacker Target
After hosting him on an official visit last weekend, the Texas Longhorns find themselves in contention to land five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
The Loganville, Georgia, native is seemingly getting closer to deciding on taking four official visits this month. However, even after visiting Austin, it doesn't seem that the Longhorns are viewed as the current favorite to land him.
Per On3.com's Chad Simmons, it is the in-state Georgia Bulldogs who are currently sitting in the lead for the Grayson High School product. During his appearance on the On3 Recruits YouTube channel, Simmons revealed why he believes Georgia is the leader.
Texas Longhorns Not Leading for Five-Star Linebacker
"I think there's still a decision to be made, but we've seen Georgia as the team to beat, and the team setting the pace in this race from the beginning, and I've heard nothing to take me away from that," Simmons said.
Simmons added that he believes a decision from Atkinson could come as soon as August. He noted that while he sees Georgia as the team in the lead right now, there is still plenty of time for that to change, and the Atkinson family will continue to have conversations regarding schools.
The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker ranks as the No. 9 prospect nationally, No. 1 player from Georgia, and top linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. As you would expect of a player with that five-star rating, the Georgia native has been recruited by basically every program.
However, only four of those got the chance to host him for an official visit this month. Before making the trip to Austin, he visited Clemson, Oregon and Georgia.
His scouting report from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins says Atkinson reminds him of former Georgia and now current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more, ..." Ivins writes. "Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes."
With the way the Longhorns have developed former five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., Texas should not be counted out of this recruitment. They pulled off the commitment from five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry last recruiting cycle, who was also a Georgia native who was being recruited heavily by the Bulldogs.
Texas will kick off the 2025 regular season on the road against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Aug. 30.