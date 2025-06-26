Elite 4-Star Linebacker Loves Texas Longhorns Coaching, Academics
The Texas Longhorns already have what many would consider to be the best recruiting class in the college football world right now. But why would they stop now, even with the college football season sitting just two months away?
4-star linebacker Kosi Okpala out of Mayde Creek High School in Katy, TX, has named the Longhorns, in addition to the Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Penn State Nittany Lions as potential teams.
The On3 Industry Rankings currently rank Okpala as the No. 19 linebacker in the 2026 class, and the No. 35 player in the entire Lone Star State.
Kosi Okpala Will Announce His Decision on July 3
The linebacker revealed to Rivals reporter Sam Spiegelman that he will be choosing between the five schools on July 3.
And according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, as well as insiders Eric Nahlin and Josh McCuistion, Okpala will be unpacking his bags in the Forty Acres wearing a Burnt Orange hat.
Even Okpala himself is on record, acclaiming the Longhorns' coaching, believing he will come out with skills to make himself and his teammates better.
"I like Coach Nansen, and I like Coach Sark," Okpala said in an interview with Griffin McVeigh of On3 Sports. "It's a great place to go with academics and the football team. I feel like the great players there, they're going to make everybody better. I'm going to come in there and complete and ultimately make myself better and make everybody else better too."
However, nothing is official until Okpala dons the hat, and even then, it's not a guaranteed commitment. The linebacker has also spoken highly of the Penn State staff and the NFL-level talent that they have produced in recent years.
"The people that they (Penn State) produce, they match my skillset," Okpala said. "They bring out Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter, a lot of good linebackers. I feel like that matches my skillset and that matches what I do. That's why they're up there."
On3 themselves currently rank Okpala as the No. 194 recruit and the No. 11 linebacker in the 2026 On300 ranks.
Okpala has had a very productive 2023 and 2024 season, recording 121 total tackles as well as seven sacks, including 17 tackles for loss as a junior last season. He will continue his leadership of the Mayde Creek defense as he enters his senior year in 2025.
And this time next, perhaps begin his leadership of the Texas Longhorns defense.