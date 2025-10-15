Longhorns Country

Red River Game Boasts Record Setting Audience

Texas vs Oklahoma always has its appeal to college football fans, but this season's matchup saw its biggest audience ever.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is tackled by Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is tackled by Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas vs Oklahoma Red River game is always one of the season's most exciting matchups in a rivalry between two storied programs. Last Saturday, Texas took a 23-6 win over the formerly ranked No. 6 Sooners, in a major upset. Texas's best win of the season to date, the game not only drew a positive result for the Longhorns, but a record-setting audience as well.

Texas vs Oklahoma's Record Breaking Numbers

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN, Texas vs Oklahoma's 2025 matchup drew an average of 8.7 million viewers, the highest of the weekend. At one point, the TV audience for the game peaked at 9.3 million viewers, the second-highest peak of Saturday's slate of games. With these numbers, Saturday's contest was the largest Red River game audience on record.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Red River game saw so much attention. Aside from the fact that Oklahoma and Texas have one of the most storied rivalries in college football, this year's game raised several questions about Texas that the Longhorns ultimately answered.

After a poor performance against Florida a week before the Red River game, numerous questions surrounded Texas and its offensive capabilities. Quarterback Arch Manning, as well, continued to receive criticism for his performances up to that point in the season. But many doubts, at least for now, were quieted when the team took a strong win over Oklahoma.

In the game, Manning threw for 166 yards and a touchdown. Though it may not seem like the best stat line, Manning looked much more comfortable with the Longhorns' offense, making impressive throws, completing 21 of 27 pass attempts. If he continues to perform as he did against the Sooners, perhaps Texas can find itself back in the college football playoff conversation.

It wasn't just the pass game that seemed to find its stride against the Sooners, but the run game as well. Running back Tre Wisner carried the ball 22 times for 94 yards in his best performance so far this season. With a hamstring injury limiting his abilities early in the season, forcing him to miss three games, Wisner seems to have returned to full form after Saturday's win.

Texas now looks to keep the momentum going this Saturday when the team travels to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats, a team that is still searching for its first win in the SEC. The game will kick off at 6 CT on ESPN.

Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

