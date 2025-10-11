Texas Longhorns vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners: Live Game Updates
The biggest game of the year for Texas Longhorn and Oklahoma Sooner fans has finally arrived, the Red River Rivalry, the second one with both teams as members of the Southeastern Conference.
The one neutral site game for each team in the college football season, meeting at the Cotton Bowl right in the middle of the Texas State Fair in Dallas, where it has taken place for nearly 100 years.
The Texas Longhorns will be looking to notch their first conference win of their 2025 campaign, while the Oklahoma Sooners will look to remain undefeated while they sit in the top 10 rankings of the AP Top 25.
Will Mateer Play?
The big talk leading up to the game has been the status of Oklahoma's starting quarterback John Mateer, and whether or not he will be under center for Brent Venables in the rivalry game after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand late last month after injuring it against the Auburn Tigers.
The latest news was that the Washington State transfer was not listed in the team's official injury report, meaning he is likely to play in Dallas today, but if Coach Venables does decide to play it safe, backup Michael Hawkins Jr. proved last week that he is just as capable of leading the team on the field, completing 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards and four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing.
Despite Texas' struggles, they are currently listed as the 1.5-point favorites for the game, hoping to repeat the 34-3 pummeling they handed their rivals last year at the Cotton Bowl.
The game kicks off at 2:30 PM on ABC, and be sure to check back here at the kick for live updates as the action unfolds from the grounds of the State Fair of Texas.
Follow below for live game updates and the box score
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
TOTAL
Texas
0
Oklahoma
3
The Longhorns win the toss and defer; the Sooners will receive the opening kick.
First Quarter
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer shakes off a hand surgery with a 23-yard completion to wideout Isaiah Sategna III, as well as an 18-yard pass to Deion Burks, however the drive eventually stalls around the Texas 20-yard line, and the Sooners get on the board first with a 32-yard field goal from Tate Sandell.
Sooners 3, Longhorns 0
change of possession
Arch Manning gets the Texas drive started with a 13-yard connection with Jordan Washington, but a holding call later in the drive eventually brings up a 3rd and 24, as the Longhorns' offensive line continues to struggle. After a Tre Wisner reception goes backward a yard, the Horns are forced to punt.
change of possession
Mateer finds Keontez Lewis for an 11-yard hookup, but are unable to advance past the Texas 43-yard line, and they punt it away.
change of possession
The Longhorns struggle to put up yards and go three-and-out.
change of possession
A second-down pass by Mateer goes right into the hands of a streaking Malik Muhammad, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, for the interception.