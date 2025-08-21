Ricky Williams Optimistic About Texas Longhorns' Title Chances
Twenty years since their last national championship, the Texas Longhorns look like they're finally ready to compete for another title.
It's been a long and arduous road back to the top to say the least. The late 2000s were good for the Longhorns, even including an appearance in the national championship game in 2009, but the 2010s were entirely forgettable and a low point in te prgoram's illustrious history. Now, the 2020s have been a gradual build up to contention, and now it looks like they're finally ready to strike once again.
Amidst all the analysts calling the Longhorns national championship contenders, a Texas legend has now joined the fray.
Ricky Williams Says Texas Longhorns Have 'Legitimate Shot' at Title
Ricky Williams, the Longhorns' all-time leader in rushing yards (6,279) and rushing touchdowns (72), told On3 in an interview that he believes the team can make a real championship push this season.
“I think for the first time in a long time, we have a legitimate shot, not based on our hopes, but based on the track record,” Williams said.“Back-to-back years to the College Football Playoff, everyone’s excited about [Arch Manning], and I think [Steve Sarkisian] knows what he’s doing at Texas. I think it takes a special kind of coach to win in Texas, and he’s figured it out.”
Sarkisian has more than proven himself at this point, as he boasts a record of 25-5 over the past two seasons and has led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals in back-to-back years. Manning is far less proven with less than 100 collegiate passes to his name, but his potential is sky-high. With great talent across the roster, the Longhorns should make some serious noise this season.
Williams unfortunately didn't win a national championship during his time in Austin, but that didn't stop him from establishing himself as one of the greatest running backs in the history of the sport. The San Diego native put up numbers that wouldn't be out of place in a video game, earning him numerous accolades such as the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Trophy in 1998.
The Longhorns' best finish as a team with Williams came in 1995, when they went 10-2-1 and won the final Southwest Conference title before losing in the Sugar Bowl to Virginia Tech.
If all goes according to plan, the Longhorns could give Williams a piece of the championship glory that he never got to experience himself.