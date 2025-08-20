Robert Griffin III Theorizes Colts QB Battle Connects to Arch Mannning
The Indianapolis Colts have recently named Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season, beating out fellow QB Anthony Richardson. Jones hasn't had much success in the NFL up to this point, but the Colts decided to move forward with him as the starter anyway.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has a theory on why Jones was named the starter, believing the decision was made with the idea that the team may be tanking for a certain Texas Quarterback.
Robert Griffin III Comments on The Colts QB Situation and Arch Manning
"I’m convinced that the Indianapolis Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning," Griffin wrote via X. "Whether Arch comes out in 2026 or 2027."
Currently, it's uncertain whether or not Manning will enter the 2026 NFL draft after clarifying some recent comments made by his grandfather, Archie Manning. Archie said that Arch was not going to declare for the draft, but in a recent media availability, Arch clarified.
"I don't know where he got that from," Arch Manning said on Archie Manning's comments via OnTexasFootball's CJ Vogel. "I'm really just taking it day-by-day."
Manning is currently getting set for his first season as the full-time starter with Texas, and does not seem to be concerned with the 2026 draft. The third-year Longhorn enters the season as one of the most highly anticipated players in the country, and even has Heisman expectations this season.
Meanwhile, Jones is looking to reestablish himself as a reliable starter in the NFL after a lackluster start to his career. In six years with the Giants, Jones struggled to return the team to its former glory and success that it saw under Arch's uncle, Eli.
He then spent some time last season with Minnesota after being released by New York, and has now found a second chance in Indianapolis. He had to beat out Richardson, who has had some concerns about his play as of late.
In 11 games played last season, Richardson passed for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Now it's possible his time in Indianapolis could be coming to an end after losing out on the starting job.
If the Colts are trying to tank for Manning, they may have to wait longer than anticipated if the Longhorn QB decides to forego the draft in 2026. Though Manning may not have the upcoming draft on his mind, the way he plays this season will certainly be followed by numerous NFL teams, not just the Colts.