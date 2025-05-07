Analyst Begs Pittsburgh Steelers to Tank For Arch Manning
With veteran QB Aaron Rodgers on the line but not yet officially committed to their roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at a crossroads as far as their quarterback situation goes.
In a conversation on Get Up, ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark voiced his opinion on the matter.
“To me, this isn’t a team that’s ready to compete,” Clark said, via On3. “Which I’m fine with because I felt like you didn’t make a decision to get a quarterback in the draft. Maybe your evaluation was that none of them were good enough and that Aaron Rodgers was better. But if you’re gonna suck, suck all the way. Let’s go get Arch or let’s go get Nussmeier.”
Clark’s hope that the Steelers will “suck all the way” stems from the fact that they could obtain a higher draft pick and potentially land Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning or LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier in the 2026 draft.
Clark sees this as the best move for his former organization.
“Let’s get somebody that can really go,” he said. “But don’t add more to this team and try to get Aaron Rodgers and be mediocre enough not to pick high.”
The Steelers traded away wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7, obtaining a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in return. This could suggest that administrators within the Steelers organization want to stockpile their draft picks and start from scratch as much as Clark wants them to.
By accumulating more draft picks through trades, the Steelers also obtain more power to trade up in the draft for a QB like Manning or Nussmeier.
However, the possibility that Manning won’t enter the draft after this season is one worth considering. In fact, it is the general consensus that he will indeed return for the 2026 season.
SI’s Albert Breer sees him as more likely to turn pro in 2027 or even 2028.
Despite whether or not Manning enters the draft, next year’s class is expected to have a lot of depth at the QB position.
Many moving pieces exist in the Steelers’ search to fill their QB vacancy, but speculation exists around Rodgers, Manning or Nussmeier ending up in Pittsburgh.