Ryan Niblett's Surprise SEC Recognition Could Foreshadow a Bigger Texas Role

SEC media days have officially wrapped up, and while the majority of the focus for the Texas Longhorns was on the return of quarterback Arch Manning, and a roster revamped with plenty of talent from the transfer portal, other names were also discussed.

That includes the preseason accolades that were voted on during the event, and Ryan Niblett, a receiver for the Longhorns, earned first-team honors as a returner and second-team honors as an all-purpose player as well.

With one of the best receiving cores in the country, Niblett is often overshadowed, but the preseason honors could show that his role could be one of the most significant factors in 2026 for the Longhorns.

He's a Jack-Of-All Trades

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) walks on the field before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are no strangers to talent, and that sentiment is echoed through the 2026 season after raiding the transfer portal to land some of the top offensive weapons around the country to surround quarterback Arch Manning with.

While plenty of new faces were brought into the program, including the No. 1 receiver in the porta, Cam Coleman, the Longhorns have an ace up their sleeve in Niblett already on the roster as well. Known for his elite speed and ability to turn any play into a homerun with his talent, he is back for another season in the Forty Acres.

Entering his fourth year, Niblett took a massive step last year, becoming one of the most feared punt returners in the country, including a timely punt return in the Red River Rivalry, and in the comeback against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, both matchups the Longhorns would go on to win.

Now, with preseason hype surrounding him, and an encore of talent on the roster to play alongside him, Niblett could be in for an even bigger 2026 season. However, because of his gadget use, he could now be deployed alongside the offense more often, keeping defenses on their heels with plenty of talent to worry about.

As a true receiver, an empty scheme, with him alongside Colemna, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley would be troublesome for even the best secondaries in the country, and with RPO usage in screen work, Niblett could go from the most feared returner in college football, to a home run player when he gets the ball in his hand this season.

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