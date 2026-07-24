Nothing But Confidence Came Out of SEC Media Days for The Texas Offense

When the whole operation is humming smoothly and everything is firing on all cylinders, playing quarterback for one of the most talented teams in the country can be described with one word – dangerous.

Few signal callers know it better than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, and while he’s always been more of an understated interviewee with the media, at this year’s SEC media days he oozed a little more bravado.

In his first availability after his brief spring ball experience with his new offensive weapons, Manning was not shy about his excitement for the 2026 season.

“It’s a good problem to have when you’ve got talent like that at the wideout position,” Manning told SEC Network. “We also have really good RBs. We’re fired up. Those guys are really hard workers, and they’re good guys. We can’t wait.”

Manning First Impressions

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Longhorns' passing game was not as dire as its rushing attack last season It was not up to the standard that a Steve Sarkisian offense at Texas has looked like. Transfer wideout Cam Coleman has been regarded as the answer to some of its problems.

A new face in the fold, Coleman has been eager to cement himself into the program and build a relationship with his newest quarterback.

“The good thing about Cam and how we built our relationship is he always wants to throw, he always wants to meet extra,” Manning said. “I think anytime you get a guy like that, it's easier for me to become close with.”

Much of the headline space has been taken up by the additions to the wide receivers and, of course, the rebuilt running back room – few, if any, have discussed the tight ends. Unlike last season, Texas did not find a replacement in the portal as it did with Gunnar Helm in 2024 with Jack Endries.

Although there was some hope that Endries would return to Texas for his senior year, he instead chose the professional game after one year in Austin. As it stands, it's a very wide-open competition for who will get the starting nod in 2026.

For Manning, though, there is not much worry about which guy gets the honor.

“We've got a lot of depth in the tight end room,” Manning said. “All a bunch of good guys. And we're excited. I think it's going to come down to camp to see who takes that role. But it's been a good offseason with those guys.”

Now, with another year of seasoning and a renewed favorite to lead Texas to glory once again, there is a new glow from Manning learning from mistakes after being baptised in the fire.

And with just a little over a month from the start of the college football season and just a week out from fall camp, the work has only begun.

“I think I've become more present. I've obviously matured,” Manning said. “I think going through those rough times, I learned a lot about myself. And I've become a better man because of it and hopefully a better player.”

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