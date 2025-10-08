Ryan Wingo Reveals More About Texas Longhorns' 'Mindset to Execute'
The Texas Longhorns have struggled against tougher opponents this year, and they head into their second week of conference play unranked and with two losses blemishing their overall record.
This team opened their conference season with a loss against the unranked Florida Gators on the road, meaning that their upcoming Red River Rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners is of the utmost importance.
With so much at stake, wide receiver Ryan Wingo has revealed more about what this game means to his team.
Wingo on upcoming rivalry game
The sophomore receiver recorded four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in The Swamp last Saturday, but he now shifts his attention to what’s in front of him and his team.
In a media availability on Monday, Wingo was asked whether or not he believes his team’s season will be on the line this weekend in Dallas against the Sooners.
“I think our season is on the line every Saturday,” he said. “Any given Saturday, whatever team we play against, don’t matter the team, we’ve got to go into every game with that mindset to execute.”
Execution could move this team’s record to 4-2 and help provide them with much-needed momentum to attack the rest of their conference schedule. However, this battle is one that will likely test the Longhorns across all position groups.
“They’ve got some good safeties over there, I know their fronts good, so it’ll be another good test for us at the receiver core for sure,” Wingo said.
This Oklahoma team is currently No. 6 in the country, and they are subject to exposing any weaknesses the Longhorns don’t tighten up between now and this Saturday. As they look to make offensive fixes, Wingo expressed appreciation for quarterback Arch Manning’s willingness to put himself on the line for his teammates.
“He’s a tough dude,” he said. “He was getting hit, but he was staying in the pocket and making those throws for us, so like I said, he’s like the reason our offense goes so him being able to take those hits for us kind of takes a burden off us. Like, we know that he’s going to try his best to get us the ball.”
The Longhorns will have to elevate themselves this weekend in Dallas, as another loss could close the book on their College Football Playoff hopes. As far as Wingo is concerned, every Saturday serves as an opportunity to stay in the conversation and keep their season in motion.