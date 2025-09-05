San Jose State Coach Jokingly Wants to Bend NCAA Rules vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will host the San Jose State Spartans at DKR on Saturday in the home opener after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Texas lost what might be its toughest test of the season but now gets set for a three-game tune-up slate before hitting the road for SEC play against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
As 36.5-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook, there's no doubt that the Longhorns will be expected to dominate, a possibility San Jose State head coach Ken Niumatalolo is fully aware of. As a result, he had some jokes during his press conference leading up to game.
San Jose State Coach Ken Niumatalolo Has Jokes
While previewing the matchup with Texas, Niumatalolo said that he has a "petition" for the Spartans to play with 13 guys on defense.
"I haven’t heard back from the NCAA on the petition if we can play with 13 defenders to try and stop them," he said.
This is of course a major compliment for the challenges that the Longhorns present offensively, despite the struggles the unit had in the loss to Ohio State. From Arch Manning to Ryan Wingo to Quintrevion Wisner, Texas has the talent capable of turning the game into a blowout before halftime.
Combine this with an elite defense that played well against Ohio State, and there's no wonder why Niumatalolo said this year's Texas squad could be one of the best teams he's faced in his coaching career.
“This is one of the best teams I’ve ever played," Niumatalolo said. "But every year at the Naval Academy we played Notre Dame. I coached against Ohio State at The Horseshoe, they weren’t too bad either. South Carolina when they had Jadeveon Clowney. I’ve been coaching a long time, so I’ve been to some tough places and gone against some tough teams.”
The last time Texas and San Jose State met was during the Tom Herman era in 2017. The Longhorns won 56-0 with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, who led the way in his first-career start. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown but it was the efforts from running back Chris Warren and defensive back Holton Hill that helped make the game a true blowout victory for Texas.
The Longhorns will be hoping for similar results this weekend when Texas and San Jose State will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.