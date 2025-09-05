Longhorns Country

3 Things Are Critical For Texas Longhorns Against San Jose State

What are the Texas Longhorns keys to victory against the San Jose State Spartans?

JD Andress

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns prepare for their first home game of the season after traveling to Columbus, Ohio, where they suffered a 14-7 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes after a sluggish first half from both offenses. Now, with a chance to rectify that, they will look to get things going offensively against the San Jose State Spartans.

Both teams enter the week two matchup seeking their first win of the season, after the Spartans dropped their first game against Central Michigan. For the Longhorns, they will out-talent the Spartans across the field, but using this as a "get right" game should help bolster the confidence of quarterback Arch Manning.

Here are the three keys to victory in the home opener.

Force Turnovers

Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns
Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson (12) runs the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For as sturdy a presence Walker Eget is in the pocket for the Spartans, delivering a 308-yard performance and finishing 24-43 on passes with two touchdowns, the quarterback was turnover-prone against the Chippewas. He finished the week one contest with two interceptions and one fumble.

With the Longhorns' defense failing to come away with a takeaway in the week one contest, they should look to get their first of the year against an overmatched offensive line and an offense that will need to throw the ball often in the game.

Establish Rhythm On Offense

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs around Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While we're sure Longhorn fans and fans of college football in general would like to see Manning sling the ball for completions of 25-plus yards, finding a consistent rhythm for that group should be the priority against the Spartans. Luckily for Sarkisian's offense, the defense they'll face this week allowed 8.8 yards per pass in week one, allowing the Longhorns' signal-caller to hit quick routes on open RPOs.

After averaging 7.2 yards per pass against the Buckeyes, it seems that is the range the Longhorns will want to live in early, which will open the deep ball opportunities later on, where Manning can showcase his arm talent. Establishing solid drives that result in points to start the game could give the offense its spark back after a disappointing performance in week one.

Leave The Game Healthy

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian runs across the field during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avoiding the upset is the biggest concern, but leaving the game healthy should be the next priority. With three straight weeks of non-conference games against non-power four opponents, ensuring the roster is healthy for their first SEC game against the Florida Gators should be a priority.

Even more so for the Longhorns, who are still not 100 percent sure who Manning's backup is, establishing an early lead and having a live quarterback battle could be important if something were to happen to the Longhorns' signal caller.

The Longhorns will take on the Spartans in Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Published
