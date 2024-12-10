Longhorns Country

SEC Championship Recap & Texas Longhorns College Football Playoff Preview With Will Cain

Will Cain joins Texas Longhorns On SI publisher Matt Galatzan to recap the Horns' loss in the SEC Championship vs. Georgia and take a look ahead at the College Football Playoff vs. Clemson.

Matt Galatzan

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are coming off of a brutal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, and are now set to face Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff.

Host of The Will Cain Show on Fox News Audio (weekdays, 12 PM/ET) and co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend Will Cain joined Texas Longhorns On SI publisher Matt Galatzan to recap the Horns' loss to Georgia and take a look ahead at the College Football Playoff vs. the Tigers.

The guys also talk about the up-and-down play of Texas QB Quinn Ewers, and what the program needs to do in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

You can watch the entire interview in the video below:

