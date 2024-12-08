Texas Longhorns Face 'Championship Program' In Clemson Tigers
Somehow, some way, the Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers have never met on the gridiron despite both being very successful programs. Until now, that is.
In the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff, the Longhorns will host the ACC-champion Tigers for one more home game at Darrell K Royal Stadium. Clemson may be the No. 12 seed in the playoff, and may have needed to get the autobid just to make it, but the important part is that they made it. Dabo Swinney's team still has championship pedigree, and can play with the best teams in the nation.
"I think coach Swinney has done a fantastic job at Clemson," Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said. "You don't win two national titles over a 17-year period, multiple appearances in the CFP, numerous ACC conference championships. So, they've got a championship program.
"And the fact that we've never played them, Texas has never played Clemson in football, the first time will be in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff right here at DKR, I think is very exciting."
The story of how the Tigers made it to the playoff is amazing as is. All seemed lost when they lost to rival South Carolina last week, but Miami's loss to Syracuse allowed them to sneak into the ACC Championship Game. There, they survived a late surge by SMU to win on a 56-yard walk-off field goal by kicker Nolan Hauser. Depending on perspective, they're the greatest argument for and the greatest argument against the new format.
Offensively, Clemson thrives on its balanced approach. Phil Mafah leads the charge on the ground, rushing for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns this season while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Then there's quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,303 yards, 33 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and added 458 yards and seven touchdowns as a rusher.
"Big fan of Cade," Sarkisian said. "We recruited him hard. You know, obviously a local kid. He really possesses a great deal of competitive spirit, and you could see that when he was at high school at West Lake. He's a winner. He's going to do what it takes. He'll throw it, he'll run it, he'll block. I mean, that guy will do whatever it takes to try and put his team in position to be successful."
Defensively, the Tigers are led by All-ACC linebacker Barrett Carter, who leads the team with 76 total tackles. Other impact players include defensive end T.J. Parker (11 sacks) and cornerback Avieon Terrell (10 passes defended and two interceptions), younger brother of former Clemson star A.J. Terrell.
Kickoff from DKR is set for 3 E.T. on Dec. 21. The winner will go on to face Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Five Takeaways From The Texas Longhorns SEC Championship Heartbreaker
MORE: Texas Longhorns Drop SEC Championship in Overtime to Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Scores 41-Yard TD vs. Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck Out for Rest of SEC Championship vs. Texas