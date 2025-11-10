SEC Network Is Pulling Out the Big Dogs For Top 10 Matchup Between Texas & Georgia
One of the biggest SEC conference matchups in the 2025 college football season just got even bigger with the SEC Network heading to Athens this weekend. The top 10 matchup between the No.10 Texas Longhorns and No.5 Georgia Bulldogs.
With both teams ranked inside the top 10, Athens is sure to be one of the most hostile environments the Longhorns face this season. Texas enters the matchup with a 7-2 record on the season, with a 4-1 record in conference play. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, hold an 8-1 record after a dominant 41-21 win over Mississippi State.
To say that this game means a lot to the Texas Longhorns is an understatement. Win, and you've put yourself in a great position to both contend for an SEC championship appearance and an at-large spot in the college football playoff.
SEC Network Schedule
The SEC Network heading to Athens only means more in-depth coverage of one of the best football games this coming weekend. The Marty and McGee show will get things started at 9 a.m. ET with hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, followed by SEC Nation at 10 a.m. ET, where Laura Rutledge will lead the crew alongside analysts Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.
Only two weeks ago, the SEC Network crew made the trip to Austin to cover Texas' matchup with then–16 Vanderbilt. The Longhorns came out on top in the ranked matchup and will be looking for the same result against the Bulldogs this Saturday.
Can the Horns Break Their Losing Streak Against the Bulldogs?
In 2024, Texas and Georgia got the chance to face each other twice, with the Bulldogs winning both contests. Their first matchup came in the regular season in Austin, where Georgia running back Trevor Etienne rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Despite Carson Beck throwing three interceptions, the Longhorns were handed a 30-15 loss.
The Longhorns then rattled off five straight conference wins to secure their spot in the SEC championship. Even with some considerable momentum heading into their rematch against Georgia, the Longhorns fell short once again — this time by a much thinner margin. Once again, it was Trevor Etienne and the Georgia rushing attack that dominated in the Bulldogs' 22-19 win.
Fast forward nearly a year, and both teams are in the midst of a race for an SEC title appearance. With A&M and Alabama undefeated in conference play, it makes the top 10 matchup one of the most intriguing conference games of the year.
With Arch Manning and the Texas offense starting to find their rhythm, head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad likely feels good about their odds against a stout Georgia offense. Through nine games, the Bulldogs' defense has allowed under 20 points a game, but has struggled with potent offenses, as they gave up a combined 76 points to Tennessee and Ole Miss.