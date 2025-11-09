The AP Poll Finally Got it Right With Texas Longhorns' Ranking
After a shaky start to the season, the Texas Longhorns are on a four-game winning streak in SEC play headed into a massive matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. As a result, Texas rose to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll rankings despite coming off of a bye week.
Texas went from being the No. 1 team in the AP preseason rankings to going unranked after losing to the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
The Longhorns have been all over the place when it comes to their spot in the AP Poll, with even their No. 1 ranking to be the season being up for debate. But it seems the AP voters finally got it right headed into Week 11, though it hardly matters with the College Football Playoff rankings now taking precedent.
Texas Finally Ranked Over Oklahoma in AP Poll
The AP Poll had hilariously been placing the Oklahoma Sooners above Texas over the past few weeks despite the Longhorns securing a 23-6 win over their heated rivals in Dallas. That was until Sunday, when Texas came in at No. 10, one spot above No. 11 Oklahoma.
The latest rankings finally (and correctly) put Texas over Oklahoma for the first time since the win in the Red River Rivalry, as the Sooners had been ahead of the Longhorns in the rankings for four straight weeks for whatever reason.
With both teams holding the same overall record and Texas having the head-to-head win in convincing fashion, there was never much question about who should be ranked above who, but it maybe it's our fault for having confidence in the AP voters to begin with.
Sure, Texas' loss to Florida was a major slip-up, but the Longhorns proceeded to beat the then-No. 6 Sooners by three scores a week later. This sparked a four-game win streak, a run that has kept Texas' CFP hopes alive.
CFP Rankings Appear to Influence AP Voters
It seems as if the initial College Football Playoff rankings had an influence on how the AP voters casted their ballots this week. There's no other way to explain the sudden change of heart when it comes to the AP's view of the Longhorns, who were correctly ranked above OU in the first CFP rankings last Tuesday.
If it comes down to Texas and Oklahoma as the last team in for the final CFP rankings, the committee has shown us that it will value the head-to-head win the Longhorns have over the Sooners.
But before looking too far ahead, Texas will take on Georgia in Athens on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
A win would go a long way in helping the Longhorns get to the CFP. A loss, and Texas would likely need help to get into the bracket as a potential 3-loss SEC team.