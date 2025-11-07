Texas Longhorns Open as Slight Underdog vs. Georgia Bulldogs
It’s a bye week for the Texas Longhorns, which has only heightened the anticipation surrounding their upcoming matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road.
This game will help determine the trajectory of the Longhorns’ season, and a win would bolster their chances of making the College Football Playoff by a significant margin.
With just over a week until the battle between the two budding rivals, FanDuel SportsBook lists the Bulldogs as favorites to take victory next Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
Texas 5.5-Point Underdog
Texas currently sits as a 5.5-point underdog, but the exact odds are subject to shift this weekend and throughout next week.
Georgia will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi, a matchup in which the home team is not favored.
Georgia has racked up a record of 7-1 this season, and their singular loss was handed to them by the Alabama Crimson Tide with a final score of 24-21.
They currently come in at No. 5 on both the College Football Playoff Rankings and the AP Top 25. The Longhorns, on the other hand, are ranked No. 11 and No. 13 on those respective lists. Given the discrepancies in their rankings, along with the fact that Texas is a two-loss team at this point in the season, explain why the odds tilt in favor of the Bulldogs.
Furthermore, it’s worth emphasizing that Georgia will be playing in front of a home crowd. The Longhorns have struggled to win decisively on the road this season, even against opponents that don’t contain talent of the same caliber as the Bulldogs do.
Georgia has also established a record of 37-1 in their last 38 home games. It’s not an easy environment to play in, and Texas will have to block out the crowd noise if they are to escape Athens with a win.
What would a win mean for Texas?
Defeating the Bulldogs on the road would significantly increase the Longhorns’ chances of making the College Football Playoff.
If they win the remaining three games of their conference season, it is expected that they’ll be selected without much debate. However, even if they drop one of their final three games, some experts still believe they have a strong case for qualifying.
They will face Georgia, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies to close out SEC play, meaning that they will have to bring their absolute best to what’s left of their season.
The Bulldogs are favored, but with everything on the line, it will be interesting to see whether the Longhorns can stay within striking distance of a playoff birth.