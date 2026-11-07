No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri: Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Highlights and Box Score
In this story:
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns set their sights on their second true road game of the season as they head to Columbia, Missouri, to face the No. 18 Missouri Tigers.
The Longhorns leave the comfort of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium after a three-game home stand, where they went 2-1 and now sit with a 6-2 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the SEC.
Texas has built up a good deal of midseason momentum with back-to-back wins over the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs. And with finishing the regular season strong in mind, the Longhorns will look to continue that momentum despite dealing with plenty of injuries to several key players this Saturday.
The former Big 12 foes haven't faced off in a long time, with the last battle coming in the 2017 Texas Bowl. Additionally, the Longhorns haven't been to Columbia since the final year the two teams shared a conference, back in 2011, a game in which the Tigers came out victorious.
The Tigers get ready to host the Longhorns for the first time in well over a decade as they head into Saturday's matchup with an identical 6-2 overall record and 3-2 SEC record. Missouri's biggest win of the season came after handling the then No. 8 Florida Gators 45-17 at home, the same Gators team the Longhorns lost to in an ugly fashion a few weeks ago.
Missouri's two losses came at the hands of two teams Texas has beaten in the past two weeks, as the Tigers dropped road games to Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
The Tigers are led by southpaw quarterback Austin Simmons, who has been one of the breakout stories and top quarterbacks in the SEC. Simmons has accumulated 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. The quarterback has completed over 60 percent of his passes and ranks fourth in the SEC in average passing yards per game.
The Texas defense will also have to keep its eyes on the Missouri ground game as running back Ahmad Hardy prepares to play in his second game of the season after recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The running back was the second-leading rusher in the nation in 2025, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Not only will the Longhorns have to worry about Hardy, but containing running back Jamal Roberts, who's taken the load of work this season, will be key. Roberts is the third leading rusher in the country with 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns.
Follow along with Texas Longhorns On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from the Saturday night showdown.
Texas vs. Missouri Live Updates and Box Score
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Texas
Mizz
1st Quarter
Texas Drive 1: Arch Manning gets sacked on third down, and Texas will have to punt after picking up a first down to start the drive.
Observations: Arch Manning looked decisive on the first couple of plays with quick throws to Ryan Wingo and Emaree Winston. However, third-and-medium continues to be a struggle, as Manning held onto the ball too long and was sacked to end the drive.
change of possession
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.Follow ylverdr