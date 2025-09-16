SEC Power Rankings: Texas Longhorns Tumble After Ugly Win
The Texas Longhorns may have won on Saturday, but it sure doesn't feel like it.
The Longhorns were favored by more than 40 points against UTEP on Saturday, but instead found themselves trudging to a 27-10 win. The offense, and especially quarterback Arch Manning, looked incredibly rough, and it's getting concerning that the unit hasn't played well in two of three games is extremely concerning.
After that performance, the Longhorns took a significant tumble in our SEC power rankings, but how far did they fall?
1. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0 Overall, 1-0 SEC)
Last Week: 2
Result: 44-41 win over Tennessee (Overtime)
The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Bulldogs were on the ropes for much of Saturday's game against Tennessee, but weathered the storm for a gutsy overtime win on the road against another SEC contender. In other words, Kirby Smart and co. showed why they've been the class of the SEC and college football as a whole over the past half-decade or so.
2. LSU Tigers (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 1
Result: 20-10 win over Florida
The Tigers' much-hyped offense has been surprisingly quiet through three games, but their defense has been superb, and picked off Florida quarterback DJ Lagway five times and returned one of them for a pick-six. Unfortunately, the win over Clemson looks less and less impressive each week, but LSU hasn't given fans much of any reason to sound the alarm yet.
3. Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 10
Result: 41-40 win over Notre Dame
Now that's how to change a narrative. After years of 8-4 purgatory and struggling on the road, the Aggies went up to South Bend and beat last year's runner-up in an instant classic. This offense, led by quarterback Marcel Reed and new receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, looks like it could genuinely be one of the best in the country.
4. Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 4
Result: 42-3 win over Temple
Odd to see an SEC team go on the road to face Temple of all teams, but the Sooners took care of business and left no doubt whatsoever. John Mateer still looks like a Heisman contender heading into SEC play.
5. Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 5
Result: 44-41 loss to Georgia (Overtime)
You just have to feel bad for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. They had the Bulldogs right where they wanted them after losing the past eight games in the series, only to let the win slip through their fingers in agonizing fashion. They should be fine going forward, but it's hard to think about what could've been.
6. Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 3
Result: 27-10 win over UTEP
It's officially time to worry about Manning. The quarterback who had nearly unprecedented hype in the preseason looked awful against UTEP of all teams, completing less than half of his passes for just barely over 100 yards. The offense as a whole looks broken right now, and the Longhorns are running out of time to fix it before conference play.
7. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 11
Result: 38-14 win over Wisconsin
Keep in mind that these power rankings aren't just a reflection of each week's results, but also a reflection of our own updated views, which is especially important in the jumbled mess that is the 7-11 range. The Crimson Tide were definitely too low last week, and they proved it with a beatdown of Wisconsin. They took a 28-0 lead in the third quarter and just cruised from there.
8. Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 7
Result: 41-35 win over Arkansas
The Rebels got into another dog fight - or maybe hog fight in this case - with a lower-tier SEC teamon Saturday, but held on for a hard-fought win. They're the only team in the SEC with two conference wins already, and that's nothing to scoff at.
9. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 12
Result: 31-7 win over South Carolina
How about Vanderbilt? the team that's usually overlooked in the SEC went on the road and beat the former No. 11 team in the country decisively. Even though LaNorris Sellers didn't finish the game, the Commodores showed once again that they are very much a team to look out for.
10. Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 8
Result: 52-10 win over Louisiana
The Tigers took care of business against a far inferior opponent on Saturday, and only dropped due to other teams around them having more impressive showings.
11. Auburn Tigers (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 9
Result: 31-15 win over South Alabama
On the other hand, Auburn didn't exactly look great against its Group of Five opponent. The Tigers' rushing attack still looks good, but Jackson Arnold clearly needs to improve as a passer.
12. Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 13
Result: 63-0 win over Alcorn State
The Bulldogs kept the momentum going after an upset win over Arizona State in Week 2, but it's going to take conference wins to truly break out of the lower tiers.
13. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 6
Result: 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt
The Gamecocks' offense struggled in the first two games, but the Commodores came in and exposed every flaw with this team. Now, they just have to hope that Sellers can come back soon and the offense can figure out whatever is holding it back.
14. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Result: 41-35 loss to Ole Miss
Arkansas fought hard against a better Ole Miss team, and that deserves some credit. However, this Razorbacks team clearly has a ceiling this year.
15. Florida Gators (1-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 14
Result: 20-10 loss to LSU
On paper, a 10-point loss on the road against the No. 3 team in the country doesn't sound that bad, but it's the way the Gators lost that's really damning. Throwing five interceptions is unacceptable for any quarterback against any opponent, and considering that the Gators still out-gained the Tigers on the night, Lagway nearly single-handedly cost his team the game. With a road matchup against Miami next up on a brutal schedule, Billy Napier might not last much longer in Gainesville.
16. Kentucky Wildcats (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Result: 48-23 win over Eastern Michigan
The Wildcats played well against a vastly inferior opponent, but it's going to take a lot for this team to break out of the SEC's basement.