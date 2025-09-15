Arch Manning Has Simple Response Among Flood of Doubters
The hype surrounding the Texas Longhorns, especially new starting quarterback Arch Manning, to begin the 2025 season after former quarterback Quinn Ewers was drafted in April by the Miami Dolphins was astronomical, with the ceiling for the young star sky high, from Heisman Trophy favoritism to straight up national championship expectations.
And so far, now that the season has arrived and the games are being played, neither of those expectations are looking to become reality thus far, as the Longhorns opened up the season the same way their last one ended, with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the two wins that followed still saw some flaws in Manning's play, and even saw the sophomore getting booed by the home crowd at DKR in their game Saturday against the UTEP Miners.
However, though the expectations may have been altered slightly, Manning's composure has not changed a bit.
"I Know I Can Be Better"
During his pregame press conference Monday afternoon, as the Horns prepare to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats, Manning spoke on the recent hardships and the improvements that can be expected, and was very calm as he sat alongside the team's other No. 16, safety Michael Taaffe, during the presser.
"It's going to come, I'm not worried," Manning said Monday afternoon. "I've just got to get back to playing my game."
The Week 2 game against San Jose State saw the young star show that he was capable of elite play in the starting role in today's Longhorns team, completing 19 of 30 passes for four touchdowns and also a rushing touchdown, but he also threw an interception, as he as in each of the first three games of the 2025 season, and his completion percentage thus far is just over half, successful on 47 of his 85 attempts.
But that's the past, and there is still plenty of game to be played, and that is what the New Orleans native is focused on, both personally and with the team.
"We're going to be better this week and get clicking on offense," Manning said. "I'm excited to get going. I know the type of player I am. I know I can be better. I know we can be better as an offense, so it's time to get going."
Manning currently has 579 passing yards with six touchdowns and three picks and will look to improve on the former two stats as the Longhorns welcome the Sam Houston State Bearkats to the Forty Acres Saturday night.