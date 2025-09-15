Steve Sarkisian Urges Arch Manning to Redirect Self Criticism
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has endured a great deal of external pressure this season, and it seems as though the fame has hindered his ability to perform in some ways.
The media has been quick to judge his subpar start, but it's possible that Manning's biggest critic so far has been himself.
In a media availability after Monday morning's practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on the redshirt sophomore's internal dialogue.
Sarkisian on Manning's self deprecation
Sarkisian highlighted Manning's strong practice playing, but he also addressed the mental issues that could be holding him back.
“I thought Arch had a great practice this morning,” he said. “I think so many times what happens is you can start looking at yourself, beating yourself up, focusing on yourself. Well, it’s already hard enough. The other team is already trying to beat you up. The other team is already trying to knock you down. So lets not inflict wounds onto ourself."
Instead of directing so much anger and responsibility towards himself after games, Sarkisian suggests that Manning uses his frustrations to improve his level of play.
"Lets take some of that frustration and anger out on them, right? Lets kind of go after them rather than go after ourselves," Sarkisian said.
Manning completed 11 of 25 passes for just 114 yards against the UTEP Miners on Saturday, playing at a level that likely won't hold up against tough opponents in the weeks to come. He added 51 rushing yards on nine carries, including two rushing touchdowns. Outside of running backs James Simon and Jerrick Gibson, Manning led the Longhorns in their run game.
Room for improvement exists for the quarterback, especially if he plans to help his team accumulate wins against teams like Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M. With as many skilled players as Texas possesses, it's possible that their best games are ahead of them this season. Sarkisian is among those who believes this to be the case.
“I anticipate [Manning's] going to right this ship quickly, and that’s a credit to the players and coaches around him and helping him do that,” Sarkisian said.
Texas will have its next test against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Should it go well for the Longhorns, they will enter SEC play against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4 with a record of 3-1.