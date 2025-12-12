5 More Transfer Portal Players Texas Longhorns Should Target

The Texas Longhorns still have one game to play before closing out the 2025 season but that's not stopping multiple players on the roster from hitting the transfer portal.

As a result, Texas will be able to give ample playing time to many young players when the Longhorns face the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, but Steve Sarkisian and the coaching

With that said, here's a new list of players the Longhorns should have an eye on this offseason.

NOTE: We previously listed three players that Texas should target in the portal this offseason. You can read that HERE. The players below are a part of a new list.

Clemson Safety Khalil Barnes

Clemson Tigers safety Ronan Hanafin and safety Khalil Barnes before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Texas' secondary has already been hard hit by portal departures, as the Longhorns risk looking young and inexperienced on the backend next season if they're not able to address needs in the portal.

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes could certainly be an option, as he has three years of experience to his name. Barnes had a slight dip in production this season compared to 2024, finishing with 40 total tackles (24 solo) and two pass breakups, but he still

The Longhorns got a first-hand look at Barnes during the first round of the CFP last season when Texas beat Clemson 38-24 in Austin.

In that contest, Barnes finished with five total tackles (three solo) in a game where the Clemson defense limited Quinn Ewers' production but had issues with stopping Texas' rushing attack.

Tulsa TE Brody Foley

Tulsa Golden Hurricane helmet against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are still waiting to see what tight end Jack Endries plans to do for next season. If he returns, Texas won't need to address the position, which also features budding standouts in Nick Townsend and Jordan Washington.

But if Endries, who walked on Senior Day, decides to go pro, Texas could look to the portal for additional talent.

Tulsa tight end Brody Foley could certainly be an option after a productive 2025 season with the Golden Hurricane, as he posted 37 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added five carries for 12 yards and two more scores.

It remains to be see what the Longhorns should do at tight end this offseason but Foley is worth keeping eyes on.

Cincinnati Safety Christian Harrison

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison reacts after a stop on fourth down in the third quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Barnes, Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison has some notable experience, highlighted by spending his first three seasons in the SEC with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The son of former NFL safety and two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, Christian had a career year at Cincinnati this season, posting 66 total tackles (40 solo), seven pass breakups and one interception. This was highlighted by 10 total tackles, a pass breakup and a pick in the loss to No. 24 Utah on Nov. 1.

Texas could potentially add two safeties out of the portal, and Harrison has the experience that will warrant a look.

Arkansas OL JacQawn “Shaq” McRoy

Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the game against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will need to add talent to their offensive line this season or risk a repeat of inconsistency in that area next season.

Texas is already losing interior o-linemen DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson due to eligibility while also seeing Connor Stroh enter the portal.

After announcing Tuesday that he will be entering the portal Arkansas offensive lineman JacQawn “Shaq” McRoy should be near the top of Texas' list after being a part of a productive Razorbacks offense this season. After redshirting in 2024 at Oregon, he played in six games with one start this year and even rushed for a touchdown in the loss to Notre Dame.

At 6-8, 344 pounds, McRoy is a physical specimen that doesn't have a ton of starting reps under his belt, but he's already familiar with the SEC and could bring athleticism to the Texas offensive line.

Michigan RB Justice Haynes

Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Michigan running back Justice Haynes hasn't announced his intentions to transfer, but with the sudden firing of head coach Sherrone Moore, it could only be a matter of time. Haynes spent his first two seasons at Alabama befoe transferring to Ann Arbor.

With the departure of CJ Baxter, the Longhorns will likely need to add a new face to the backfield alongside Quintrevion Wisner. Florida running back Jadan Baugh would likely be the priority here, but if he doesn't become available, Haynes offers veteran experience at the position that Texas will need.

During the regular season, Haynes posted 121 carries for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns along with 13 catches for 50 yards.