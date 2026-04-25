Should Manny Muhammad Have Returned to the Texas Longhorns?

The NFL Draft is underway, and it's one of the biggest weekends of the year for college football players looking to prove that they belong at the next level after successful college careers.

The weekend is often filled with plenty of surprises, including many players not going as high as they had hoped. One of those was Manny Muhammad, a defensive back for the Texas Longhorns who was selected 124th overall in the fourth round.

After falling out of the top three rounds, Muhammad might have been better off returning to the Longhorns for another season and improving his draft stock, looking to land in the top-100 picks.

Why Muhammad Should Have Returned to Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is no secret that when it comes to athletic attributes and physical traits, Muhammad is one of the most gifted players around the country, especially in this year's NFL Draft, which was often seen as weaker than the previous ones. He helped his draft stock, maybe the most among Longhorns available, especially after a stunning combine appearance where he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, and had a 39" vertical.

Those numbers, had he waited one more year before entering his name, would most likely have been the same, still jumping off the page and giving him one of the better performances around the country.

The main downside to Muhammad was concerns about his ability to play the ball effectively, especially against physical receivers, as he logged only three interceptions despite playing over 1,000 coverage snaps. Some of that can be pinned on the defensive style that the Longhorns played, often softer in coverage to avoid being beaten deep, and playing with help.

New defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, though, plays a much more physical brand of football in the secondary, and while it's hard to predict what Muhammad's numbers would have looked like, at the bare minimum, it would have him more experienced and a chance to show he can make on-ball plays when his number is called.

Next season appears to be a loaded draft, though the same thing was said about this class at this time last year. The Longhorns needed secondary help, and Muhammad, given his time in the program, would have been immensely helpful, and it seems the benefit could have been mutual as well.

Either way, Muhammad is moved on to the next level now, though, and all his focus is now on the Chicago Bears, but with a loaded roster next season, it's hard not to wonder what Muhammad could have brought to a defense looking to make a big mark.

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