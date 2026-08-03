Should Texas Even Use the NCAA's New Eligibility Rule?

This day and age of college football is no stranger to huge landmark decisions or changes that impact the landscape of the sport to its core. From conference realignment to NIL and the transfer portal, college football is seeing major changes almost yearly.

A recent decision is set to shake up college football once again. A Colorado judge ruled through a preliminary injunction that all Class of 2022 recruits, who had exhausted their final year of eligibility in 2025, will be immediately eligible for the 2026 season in response to the new "five-for-five" ruling instated by the NCAA.

And for the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the ruling brings another change in college football that they must respond to, allowing Texas to bring back some of the members of its 2022 recruiting class. However, with the talent Texas has on its 2026 roster, should the Longhorns even consider bringing anyone back?

Texas Could Return Talented Players; However, there are some Drawbacks

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The NCAA's new ruling provides Texas the chance to return a few key players of its 2022 recruiting class, whose NFL careers hang in the balance in training camp, and who were key players in building the foundation of Sarkisian's program in Austin.

The likes of offensive lineman Cole Hutson, who spearheaded a possible return to college football after he started a lawsuit against the NCAA last month to be included in the 5-by-5 eligibility ruling. Or players like edge Ethan Burke and cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who signed undrafted free agent contracts with NFL franchises and are fighting for a spot on a final 53-man roster.

However, Sarkisian has positioned his program and his roster so that he does not need to bring back one of their former players. While the ruling does give the Longhorns the choice to fill in a gap on their roster if they see fit, the 2026 roster might not have many or any gaps that need to be filled.

If the Longhorns were to bring back some players from the 2022 cycle, it would provide an added piece of depth to the roster and more experience, as it would be these players' fifth season of college football in 2026.

However, there would be some obvious drawbacks to welcoming back the veteran players to the Forty Acres.

The Longhorns' roster has plenty of depth, and while having extra depth is never a bad thing, more bodies will obviously mean fewer snaps in-game and fewer reps in practice for some of the younger players on the Texas roster.

And with limited chances both in game and in practice, the young freshmen and sophomore players who are looking to make the most of already limited chances will have those chances cut, stunting their growth and development.

As always with these big-time rulings or changes in college football, a new layer or wrinkle to the decisions could come out in the coming days; nobody truly knows anymore. However, for the Longhorns, it's an opportunity to bring back some proven talent with some unintended drawbacks that could get in the way of other players.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.