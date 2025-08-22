Six Texas Longhorns Ranked on ESPN’s Top 100 College Football Players
In honor of the football season kicking off next Saturday, ESPN organized a rankings list of the top 100 college football players ahead of the 2025 season.
Released on Wednesday, five ESPN college football analysts — David Hale, Adam Rittenberg, Chris Low, Paolo Uggetti and Bill Connelly — weighed in and arranged a list using “variation of hard data and educated guesswork,” in which they “debated, refined and adjusted until coming to an agreement for the official rankings.”
With the most players named in the ranking out of any SEC team, here are those six Texas Longhorns.
No. 69 — Quintrevion Wisner
With an outstanding sophomore campaign, the third-year running back Quintrevion Wisner emerges as the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC this season. Holding a career-high 186 yards in the Longhorns’ 17-7 victory in the Lonestar Showdown against Texas A&M.
“He's a double threat for defenses after running for 1,064 yards with five touchdowns and catching 44 passes for 311 yards with one score in 2024,” Schlabach said.
No. 64 — Michael Taaffe
The fifth-year defensive back, Michael Taaffe, was previously named to the 2024 AP All-American second team, so it comes as no surprise that he made the list.
“Taaffe has been a central figure in the Longhorns' secondary over the past two seasons and returns in 2025 as one of most experienced defenders anywhere in the country,” Lederman said.
Last season, the 6-foot, 189-pound safety started all 16 games and accumulated two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and 40 solo tackles.
“(He) finished second among Texas defenders with 78 total tackles a year ago, anchoring a dominant defensive back unit alongside NFL draft selections Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba,” Lederman added. “With both gone this fall, Taaffe is set to lead a new-look secondary unit at Texas this fall.”
No. 61 — Malik Muhammad
For the 2024 season, junior defensive back Malik Muhammad posted a tackle for loss, eight passes defended and 36 tackles.
“(He) has played in all 30 games since arriving at Texas as a heralded recruit in 2023. In year 3, he's working hard to produce more turnovers in the secondary,” Schlabach said.
While the cornerback didn’t record any forced fumbles or interceptions last season — what caught the attention of analysts seems to be his performance in the College Football Playoffs.
“He helped the Longhorns limit Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith to only one catch in Texas' 28-14 loss in a CFP semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic,” Schlabach added.
No. 23 — Arch Manning
The sophomore quarterback Arch Manning merely played situationally last season, and filled in when former Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured. However, that’s changing for the football legacy this season.
“In his third year at Texas, Manning gets the keys to the Longhorns' offense as the full-time starter,” Low said. “(And) the Horns plan to use Manning's strength in both passing and running.”
Across two starts and 12 game appearances, Manning posts nine touchdowns across 939 yards, and holds a completion percentage of 67.8 with a 87.5 total quarterback rating.
No. 11 — Colin Simmons
Appearing in all 16 games as a true freshman, the sophomore defensive end Colin Simmons accumulated nine sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and 31 solo tackles.
“Simmons had a sensational true freshman campaign and led the Longhorns (in) sacks,” Low said.
The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman was labeled a dynamic edge rusher, with the speed and strength to effortlessly blow past opposing tackles.
“(And), Texas coaches expect him to take an even bigger leap during his sophomore year after winning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in his debut season on the Forty Acres,” Low said.
No. 2 — Anthony Hill Jr.
Following a remarkable season, it’s no wonder that the third-year linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was ranked at number two. After starting all 16 games last season, Hill Jr. racked up eight sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles, and 59 solo tackles.
“He has developed into one of the most well-rounded defenders in college football. He led the Longhorns last season with 113 total tackles and was fourth among FBS linebackers with 16.5 tackles for loss,” Low said. “(He) was a first-team ESPN All-America selection last season, and he returns to spearhead Texas' defense.”