Some Major Concerns Facing Texas Longhorns at Halftime vs. Ohio State
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The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of a massively disappointing loss if they can't regather themselves in the second half against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night in Austin,
The Longhorns trailed Ohio State 20-3 at halftime after a brutal start to the game that featured two turnovers on the first two drives for Texas.
Things only got worse at the end of the second quarter when an awful play call from Steve Sarkisian led to a turnover on downs and a touchdown for Ohio State.
It’s safe to say that Texas has some major concerns that need to be addressed, or Ohio State will walk away with a win over the Longhorns for the third straight season, this time in blowout fashion,
Drops Are Killing Texas in the Worst Way
Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman laid out for what would have been an impressive diving catch on the Longhorns' second drive but the ball bounced into the air as he hit the ground and into the hands of Jaylen McClain.
But it only got worse for the Texas receiving room.
Down 10-0, the Longhorns started to get things rolling on offense both on the ground and through the air. Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers began to bring the physicality on the ground.
But then the drop issues popped up for Ryan Wingo, something he dealt with at times last season. Manning found him wide open in the end zone down the seam, and it went right through his hands. Texas had to settle for a field goal.
Wingo's killed what would have been a massive momentum swing in Texas' favor.
Texas Has No Answer for Jeremiah Smith
This is the case for most teams, but the Longhorns know how dangerous Smith is. And yet they left him wide open on multiple plays in the first half. He headed into halftime with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, which was highlighted by a 19-yard touchdown grab with 10 seconds left in the half.
The Longhorns can kiss a potential comeback win goodbye if there’s no adjustments in the secondary by Will Muschamp to limit Smith’s downfield production.
Of course, that’s easier said than done.
Inaccuracy Issues from Arch Manning
After Wingo's drop, Manning sailed the ball right over Coleman's head in the end zone for what could've been a touchdown.
He also nearly threw a pick on Texas third drive after throwing the ball way over Wingo's head on a short pass. Wingo got a fingertip on it to kill the passes momentum as it fell harmlessly to the ground.
You could even argue that his "interception" could have been avoided if Coleman didn't have to lay out for the ball. Had Manning threw that pass with a little less power, Coleman walks into the end zone instead of being apart of one of the weirdest turnovers you'll see.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7